Hailey Bieber’s Single “Keep An Eye Out For Selener” Review

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, I assume you know about the current drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber that hasn’t yet been confirmed; but, if we’re all being honest, it is happening right before our eyes. I mean, there are just too many “coincidences” for this not to be true.

Anyway, I say all this because Hailey Bieber decided to take a step into the music industry by releasing her first single, a hate track against Selena titled “Keep An Eye Out For Selener.” The audacity. Not only did she have to steal lyrics from Nicki Minaj because she wasn’t creative enough to come up with something herself, but she also thought people would take her side. Besides the point, I am a die-hard Selena stan, so I took it upon myself to dig into the nitty-gritty of this song and give you a very biased review of it.

Now, let’s start with the overall theme. Hailey touches on how Selena is now waving her success and new-found happiness over the married couple’s head, claiming in the first few verses, “Stay in your own lane; with your happiness, success, and fame.” I feel like Hailey thought she did something there, but it seems she couldn’t come up with anything genuinely rude to say, so she kind of just complimented Selena.

Next up, Bieber tried to defend her stalking tendencies and habit of copying everything Selena does. “Justin doesn’t like you; that’s why he covers up your tattoo,” and “This is common sense; it’s simply just a coincidence.” Hailey, sweety; we all know that Justin proudly shows off that art, and when you do everything that Selena does, it seems very much purposeful.

The last thing that really struck a nerve for me was her saying that Selena never got over Justin because, I’m sorry, have you seen that she is literally glowing? Selena outdid herself when she decided to put herself first and become an even better person. The line, “You never got over my man; but you’ll only ever be a stan.” Like what? Miss girl has another thing coming if she thinks it’s Selena who hasn’t gotten over Justin.

Anyway, I overall was a bit confused by the intentions of this entire track because although Bieber titled it as a hate track, I can tell you with all the confidence in the world that this was just Hailey defending herself and having major denial in retrospect to Justin and Selena’s relationship. Also, Selena will most definitely not feed into the hate, so it seems like Hailey’s unnecessary hatred didn’t make a difference in the end.

As of right now, Selena being the unproblematic queen she is has yet to make any comments. I don’t enjoy seeing so much hate coming from a woman directed toward another woman, but I’m glad to see that one of them is handling this situation maturely.

For more updates on the whole situation, be sure to visit the detective pages of TikTok. That’s it. You’ll find all the answers there.