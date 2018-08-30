‘Greetings’: The Unexpectedly Wholesome Horror Game

I know of something that everyone wants and craves. Some days you go without this much-wanted thing and you may even become sad. The thing you crave is wholesomeness. Well, fear not. I have something to fill that craving. No, it is not a dog taking care of a kitten or a man doing something insanely awesome for his kids. No, I am talking about a game called “Greetings.”

“Greetings,” released July 7, 2017 and developed by Charlie Behan and Ciaran Mooney, is a very pretty demo of “an environmental asset pack.”

I discovered this game just last weekend, but I really think everyone needs to experience the grand adventure it brings along.

“Greetings” has everything you may want, but with an extremely limited amount of time to complete it. Regarding the game’s short length, the developers said, “We haven’t seen anyone able to play longer than five minutes.” My own experience seems to prove them right as I cannot possibly see anyone taking longer to finish this beautiful masterpiece even if they take their time looking through every single room. The game even includes a quick, semi-satisfying, wholesome ending that is kind of funny.

As for the gameplay, I found myself all alone in a strange dimly lit room. Lights flicker. A sickly red-colored light seemingly bleeds from the walls. (They are light bulbs emitting ominous luminosity, but I’m trying to paint a picture for you). I walked forward into an atmospheric environment where there were little sounds keeping me on edge the whole time. One part in particular sounded like someone was dropping a bunch of tools down a flight of stairs. That was very relaxing.

Having played a few horror games, I was certain there were going to be jump scares a couple of times. I was quite surprised to have nothing bad happen to me.

My journey took me through a few different rooms in the facility I was seemingly trapped in. My own opinion of these is the one with the catwalk looks the best and creepiest due to one side being lit up by normal light and the other shadowy and red. I continued through these rooms until I turned a corner and saw … something. There is a nice little surprise at the end of the game, but I will not spoil it for you. You will have to find out for yourself.

This game is free on Steam and, providing North Dakota State’s Wi-Fi doesn’t go all sorts of bonkers, it should not take more than a few minutes to download. From there you can find out the ending to this work of art. If you cannot or do not want to download and play “Greetings,” then you can go to YouTube and watch for yourself.