Grant’s Grub: Leela Thai

Local Thai restaurant offers a cultural adventure in south Fargo

Grant Ayers | Photo Courtesy

The eatery offers a unique (and spicy) delicious food experience.

For those in search of something entirely new and different from the typical Fargo-Moorhead restaurants, look no further than south Fargo’s Leela Thai Cuisine. Boasting a wide-ranging menu, it’s the perfect dive for anyone looking to experience authentic Thai food.

Leela Thai is a quaint, somewhat hidden hole-in-the-wall restaurant that looks to bring new food to the area in a bold and refreshing way. Some of the most popular items on the menu include well-known classics including Pad Thai, Yellow and Massaman Curry and Choo-Chee Salmon.

Not only do they offer the classics; they also bring new and refreshing items to the table, including their Crazy Basil and stellar Spaghetti Kee Mao. As they experiment and offer entrees portrayed as both classic and experimental, customers surely won’t run out of new menu items to try when they come back again.

Immediately upon being seated, we were greeted with some of the nicest service we could have imagined from the staff. The employees pride themselves not only on the quality of their food but also on ensuring that each customer leaves with a smile on their face knowing that they were taken care of.

For anyone who prefers to avoid meat, they also have a surprisingly extensive list of vegetarian and vegan-friendly options. What’s even more interesting is their spice range. Many may not be able to handle the spice that some of their entrees contain. So much so, that they range the spice or heat value from one to five and don’t offer refunds if the food is too hot to handle.

With many restaurants in Fargo advertising American food such as hamburgers, fries and the other usual classics, it’s satisfying to see a change of pace succeed. With no wait time, positive staff and unique food, Leela Thai offers something rarely seen and even less visited in Fargo. Businesses such as this one deserve to be ventured out to and explored.

Regarding their mission in Fargo, Leela Thai stated this on their website: “We love Thailand. We love the people, the food and the feeling that comes with experiencing a culture that is not only so friendly, but one that keeps their culinary traditions so unique yet so diverse. At Leela Thai, we are always innovating and bringing these experiences to our customers who we appreciate so much!”

They advertise themselves as a true taste of Thailand, with their food being the closest thing many NDSU college students will get to experiencing from the culture anytime soon. Leela Thai may very well be one of the most stellar hidden gems in the Fargo-Moorhead area.