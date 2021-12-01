Give us a fall break, NDSU

There are too many reasons why students need a break

When people ask me how I’m doing, I always respond with, “I am doing pretty good, how are you?” But in reality I really need Thanksgiving break. I have heard so many students say they need a break from class.

A lot of people, including myself, are starting to get homesick and I’m looking forward to going home for the holidays. But my question is this: why doesn’t NDSU give us a fall break or a long weekend?

From the start of the school year up until Thanksgiving break, we only have one day off. Yes, one. While I see other colleges getting a few days or even a week off.

We just returned from our three days off, and really, that didn’t even feel like a true time for rest.

If NDSU gave us a fall break, we would have the time to get our life together. By getting our life together, I mean completing that homework that should have been done along time ago or at least getting ahead of the game in classwork. We would have the time to go home if we wanted to. On top of that, we would even have the time to work and make some money or even have the chance to take a couple naps.

All I’m saying is an NDSU fall break sounds pretty nice to me.

We would be happier and we would have more time to do the things we love. Such as hanging out with friends and family, going to the gym or prepping for the rest of fall semester. But no, we can’t do that because NDSU does not give us a ‘fall break’ like a lot of the schools I know.

We don’t have the time for catching up or getting ahead in school, we don’t have enough time to hangout with friends and family nor do we have the time to prioritize our health… all because we don’t have a fall break.

For me, I love fall. I love going home and helping with harvest. But I’m sure I am not the only one. I am sure there are many others out there who would like to go home and help their families with harvest but can’t because they have class. This is just another reason why we should have a fall break, so those of us who live on a farm can go home and soak in all harvest has to offer.

NDSU should have a fall break. There are so many of us who are just trying to make it through the day. If we had a fall break, we would have a week to recuperate, whether it is catching up on sleep, getting ahead in school or spending much needed time with friends and family.

If we had a fall break, I would not be running home after my classes to hangout with my family. And then I wouldn’t have to drive back to Fargo the same day. My goodbyes wouldn’t be as difficult and I would feel more caught-up on life at home.

All I’m saying is an NDSU fall break sounds pretty nice to me.