Getting Involved on Campus

So you survived the first month. You probably have either had an exam or have taken one. If you’re not thinking about dropping out and moving to Vancouver to trade moose pelts for Monopoly money, good for you. The fact that you haven’t reached 100 percent existential dread means there’s still some wiggle room. Because you can manage this much work, you might as well get involved in some student organizations.

There are tons on campus. The best one career-wise is probably a professional organization. Just keep an eye out for “Society of Insert Your Major Here.” Get on an email list, check it out and see how you like it. If nothing else, you might get to know some people in your major. That will definitely help on the days where existential dread hovers around 97-99 percent.

There’s also a hand full of students involved in just about every hobby. Do you like boxing? You betcha there’s an organization for it. Do you like board games? There’s a group of people always willing to play. Do you like gardening? Get outta here. There’s gardening for fun and gardening to get rid of stress and all sorts of events and organizations growing things. Not so much in the winter, so maybe put a pin in that one.

If worse comes to worse and you can’t find the organization of your liking, there is one final option: make your own. Chances are if it interests you, there are a few other weirdos on campus. What do you really have to lose? You end up talking to two people who are super interested in something you love? Even if the organization flops, you’ve got people to share your hobby with.

All you really have to do is keep an eye on your email. You’ll eventually get something about your interest or go “Why haven’t I got something yet?” This leaves only one reason to not join a student organization: it sounds awful. Actually going out and talking to people and getting active? Freshman me wasn’t a fan either. Then I joined an organization I didn’t know would even interest me: The Spectrum.

Trust me, if you can break that inhibition, even if it’s with something completely out of your wheelhouse, you won’t regret it. You will also stop being a little wussy scaredy pants.