Gaming News: Xbox One X and Taco Bell’s Double Chalupa Box

Another week goes by in 2018, and that means another week chock full of gaming news. Here is the rundown of the most important things.

Xbox

The Xbox One had a large update that brought with it a long-awaited feature: new Xbox avatars. The first glimpse of the complete revamp of the old Xbox 360 avatars looks great.

Still, there is not much use for an Xbox avatar these days, unlike on the Xbox 360 where countless games were made that used them. Currently, all they do is sit on your profile page and smile.

Xbox is also now officially compatible with Alexa if you ever wanted to use your Amazon Echo to control your Xbox. Instead of getting up off the couch to turn it on, you can now yell at Alexa to do it. Isn’t technology great?

‘Diablo’

A leak could suggest that a new “Diablo” game may be in the works. This came from the official BlizzCon merchandise page, Blizzard Entertainment’s annual convention.

The merchandise shows a title on various products, “Diablo Reign of Terror.” There is a high possibility that this is for a new ‘Diablo’ game since “Diablo 3” launched six years ago. It’s about time for a new one.

Alongside that is a new “Diablo 3” Nintendo Switch bundle. The Switch is brandished with “Diablo 3” themed artwork and will cost $360.

New ‘Fortnite’ stuff

Everyone loves “Fortnite,” well mostly everyone, so it only makes sense that every week it seems we are getting more additions to the popular battle royale game. This time it looks like “Fortnite” is getting a new vehicle to drive around in.

Currently, all you can drive is a shopping cart, but soon that will be joined by an ATV plow hybrid called the “Quadcrasher” — typical of “Fortnite” to have weird unreal things.

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated games of 2018, and the news this week does not help quell that. Apparently the “Red Dead Redemption 2” single-player campaign will take about 60 hours to complete, which is a decent amount.

Because this game is so large, there are rumors circulating that it may launch on two discs, much like many Rockstar games in the past. The Japanese version has been confirmed to have two discs, so it only makes sense that the United States version may be the same. We will know for sure when the game releases Oct. 26.

Who wants tacos?

Head on over to Taco Bell to attempt to win an exclusive platinum Xbox One X. The power on sound is even going to be the Taco Bell ding.

All you have to do is buy a $5 “Double Chalupa Box,” which gets you a code that you then send to a number and get entered. The promotion runs from Oct. 18 to Nov. 21, and winners can be chosen every 10 minutes. If you want to win a platinum Xbox One X, go buy a lot of tacos.

New Spider-Man content

One of the best games to come out so far this year, “Marvel’s Spider-Man” has its first DLC pack launching soon. With it comes three new suits for Spider-Man that you can wear while hunting down Black Cat. The DLC launches Oct. 23 and is the first part in a series of three.

That is all the most important stuff that happened in the gaming world this week. The only other things of note were the release of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” and a look at the “Battlefield V” single-player story.

Every week has a new slew of fun gaming news (some way more interesting than others), so be on the lookout for next week’s rundown.