Gaming News: Last Week in Gaming

Every week the gaming world is filled with various news. Release dates, controversy, announcements, buyouts and lots of downloadable content.

Here is a rundown of some of the most important stuff that occurred last week in the gaming world.

PlayStation updates

For starters, a long-requested feature for PlayStation may finally be coming. No, it is not backwards compatibility, 4K Blu-ray players in PS4 or even better security. The long-requested feature of PlayStation Network name changes may finally come to the online gaming platform.

You will finally be able to change the name of your PlayStation account after all these years. That old middle school username that you picked because you thought it was funny will now finally be able to be replaced.

Sony is also officially working on the successor to the PlayStation 4. No release date or any other news was announced besides the fact that they are making it. Start working hard to snag one when it debuts in a couple years alongside the next Xbox.

The fate of Telltale Games

An update on the fate of “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” by Telltale Games was announced. Skybound Entertainment, a company owned by the original creator of “The Walking Dead,” Robert Kirkman, is officially completing the final season.

The leftover employees of Telltale Games have mostly been laid off, with only a few remaining. They are all left with no severance pay, but “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” is going to be completed, so that’s nice.

Smartphone gaming

Microsoft is making a game streaming service, so you can stream your games to all devices with a screen. Trials will begin in 2019. It essentially means that soon you may be able to play your Xbox games on your cellphone if you ever had the want to do that.

Speaking of cellphones, critically acclaimed “Stardew Valley” is coming to iOS. If you have never played it, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. You will be able to build your own little farm and fight monsters on your iPhone in the middle of class. Wait, don’t do that. Do it in your apartment or dorm.

New game titles announced

We also saw lots of different gameplay news on some highly anticipated titles coming out. Those titles are “Fallout 76,” “Red Dead Redemption 2” and “Resident Evil 2.” Each one of the titles looks great, some better than others. It will be interesting to see how each one does when they launch, especially “Fallout 76” as it is a multiplayer only game.

“Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far” was announced for PS4 and will be a compilation of all nine games and movies from the series. It will be released Oct. 30 for $39.99 so you can play through every “Kingdom Hearts” game before the new one launches.

‘The Witcher’ TV series

“The Witcher” TV series being made by Netflix has officially announced the entire lead cast.

Henry Cavill (best known as Superman in the DC Extended Universe of movies) will be playing the lead role of Geralt of Rivia. Freya Allan (“Into the Badlands” and “The War of the Worlds”) has been cast as Geralt’s adopted daughter Ciri. Anya Chalotra (“The ABC Murders” and “Wanderlust”) will be playing the sorceress and longtime love of Geralt, Yennefer.

The show is slowly shaping up to be pretty good. Netflix tends to do well with their original programs, so things are looking up.

Every week is different, and some are more exciting, so be sure to look out for next week’s helping of gaming news.