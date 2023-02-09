Galentine’s Day Is Here!

Introducing you to a holiday you may not be aware of that you’re missing out on: Galentine’s Day. No typos here, it’s similar to Valentine’s Day: we’re sending love, buying gifts, showing appreciation, you name it; but it includes ALL of your valentines, not just that special someone.

This day is dedicated to celebrating all of your most cherished friendships, old and new. The tradition was initially coined by the character Leslie Knope in Parks and Rec(Season 2, Episode 16 but who’s counting), and then slowly swept our nation.

Galentine’s Day takes place on February 13th every year. It’s time to get in the Galentine spirit, and the more the merrier, so grab all of your friends because the day before Valentine’s Day just got serious. Take this as your sign to begin planning a Galentine’s get-together.

Following are a few ideas to get the ball rolling on how to start planning your Galentine’s Day-themed party.

Suggest a dress code

Encouraging everyone to show up in their best red or pink clothes that haven’t seen the sunlight since summer can pull the party together and make it more cohesive.

Assign everyone a secret Cupid

You can draw names out of hats, and you can go out and get your assigned person a small gift. Like a gift swap or white elephant but Galentine’s Day edition.

Let the games begin

Turn the party into a game night. Bust out all your favorite games.

Make signature cocktails

If you have the means for it, it could be fun to go out and purchase the ingredients needed to create specific cocktails to fit the Galentine’s Day vibe. You can make your favorite pink drink or any cocktail you prefer. Cheers!

Bake it up

Bake anything heart shaped. Heart shaped cookies, pizza, you name it! Make any and all snacks you want.

Balloons, baby

Themed, of course, but get all the fun decorations. Get the themed napkins, streamers, posters. Go crazy and don’t limit yourself because let’s be honest: there is no there such thing as too many decorations.

Give out Galentines

Hand write a little card to each of your friends about how much you love them. Let the people who matte most to you know why they are important to you: they deserve to hear it.

Shake it like a polaroid

To remember the already unforgettable night, take polaroids! Everyone loves being able to revisit photos that make them happy, and you can have one with you as you leave the party. Save it until next year where you can take an annual Galentine’s Day girl group snapshot and scrapbook it!

Boom. You just threw an incredible Galentine’s Day party, and may I say, well done. Mark your calendars because you are now busy on February 13th. You’re invited to Galentine’s Day this year and every year after. Happy Galentine’s Day, loves!