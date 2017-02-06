Freezin’ for a Reason

Greek houses Alpha Tau Omega and Kappa Delta partnered up to freeze for a reason last week.

ATO and Kappa Delta were outside from Monday until Friday on the south side of Memorial Union and on the corner of University Drive and 12th Ave South at the Loaf and Jug for their annual and charitable Freeze-A-Thon.

All proceeds from the event go toward the Nokomis Childcare. The non-profit organization’s website said at press time many of the children who go to Nokomis are from “single-parent families, low-income families, have teenage parents or are at risk for abuse and neglect.”

Nokomis was originally founded in 1971 to increase affordable and quality educational child care for the American Indian population.

Those still looking to donate can visit a Go Fund Me page created by the Greek houses at https://www.gofundme.com/freezeathon-at-ndsu.

At press time, the Go Fund Me page had accumulated $11,367 in donations. Both houses said over $3,000 was raised in the first 24 hours of the Freeze-A-Thon.