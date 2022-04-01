Food from the Earth

Organic all natural cookies

I have been perfecting this recipe for years now and I finally feel it is good enough to share. Do not be scared by the number of steps as it is well worth the taste.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 475 degrees Start by beating sugar with soft butter Beat sugar/butter mixture and wet ingredients Add baking soda Slowly add flour mix one cup at a time Add chocolate chips Bake for 10-15 minutes depending on the size of the cookie

Really it’s that easy! Now for the ingredients, which again are all natural and organic.

Ingredients

Flour: Locally source wheat and mill enough for three cups. It is very important this is locally sourced as I have found it makes a huge difference in the final product.

Sugar: Similar to the flour, you will want to locally source for your sugar production (I prefer sugar cane). You will need two cups.

Chocolate: One cup should suffice. You will need to ferment cacao beans, dry and roast them in order to remove their outer layer. After this step the beans can be mashed into cocoa nibs which can than be processed into milk chocolate by adding the following ingredients:

Sugar Milk Cocoa powder Cocoa liquor Cocoa butter Lethicin Vanilla

Vanilla: You’ll need to get out your homemade supply of vanilla extract, this can be made by adding vanilla beans into a mixture of water and ethyl alcohol. I like a teaspoon of vanilla.

Oil: I hope you have your seed press handy. The oil best for this recipe is vegetable oil made from pressing seeds. You’ll need ¼ cup.

Butter: Find a local dairy farm that will allow you to purchase fresh cream directly from the source. I use my butter churn to get the butter texture just right for this recipe which needs one cup.

Baking soda: You’ll want to ship your baking soda in from the Green River Basin in Wyoming, where trona ore is mined and refined into baking soda. This is the only way to ensure it has not been contaminated with any harmful chemicals.

Eggs: Go out to your chicken coop and grab two fresh eggs for this recipe. Do not forget to use those eggshells for compost!