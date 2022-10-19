Following Bison in the NFL

Week 6 –
Carson Wentz, QB Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears W 12-7
12-22 99 Yds, 0 TD 0 INT; 2 Car 2 Yds, 0 TD
Week 7: Vs. Green Bay Packers
Cordell Volson, OL Cincinnati Bengals @ New Orleans Saints W 30-26
Started at Left Guard; Played all 57 offensive snaps
Week 7: Vs. Atlanta Falcons
Billy Turner, OL Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers L 19-16
42 Total Snaps Played at Tackle
Week 7: Vs. New York Jets
Derrek Tuszka, LB Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Denver Broncos W 19-16
2 Tackles; 28 Total Snaps Played (20 ST; 8 Defense)
Week 7: Vs. Seattle Seahawks
Jabril Cox, LB Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles L 26-17
Played 16 Special Teams Snaps
Week 7: Vs. Detroit Lions
Chris Board, LB Detroit Lions Bye
Week 7: @ Dallas Cowboys
Dillon Radunz, OL Tennessee Titans Bye
Week 7: Vs. Indianapolis Colts
Easton Stick, QB Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Denver Broncos W 19-16
Inactive
Week 7: Vs. Seattle Seahawks
Joe Haeg, OL Cleveland Browns Vs. New England Patriots L 38-15
Inactive
Week 7: @ Baltimore Ravens
Christian Watson, WR Green Bay Packers Vs. New York Jets L 27-10
Inactive (Hamstring Injury)
Week 7: @ Washington Commanders
Ben Ellefson, TE Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins 24-16
Inactive (Groin Injury; Injured Reserve)
Week 7: Bye
Trey Lance, QB San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons L 28-14
Inactive (Ankle Injury; Out for Season)
Week 7: Vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Darrius Shepherd, WR Denver Broncos* @ Los Angeles Chargers L 19-16
Practice Squad
Week 7: Vs. New York Jets
Josh Babicz, TE Carolina Panthers* @ Los Angeles Rams L 24-10
Practice Squad
Week 7: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brayden Thomas, DE Los Angeles Rams* Vs. Carolina Panthers W 24-10
Practice Squad
Week 7: Bye
Zack Johnson, OL Baltimore Ravens* @ New York Giants L 24-20
Practice Squad
Week 7: Vs. Cleveland Browns