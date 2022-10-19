Following Bison in the NFL

Week 6 –

Carson Wentz, QB Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears W 12-7 

12-22 99 Yds, 0 TD 0 INT; 2 Car 2 Yds, 0 TD 

Week 7: Vs. Green Bay Packers 

Cordell Volson, OL Cincinnati Bengals @ New Orleans Saints W 30-26 

Started at Left Guard; Played all 57 offensive snaps 

Week 7: Vs. Atlanta Falcons 

Billy Turner, OL Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers L 19-16 

42 Total Snaps Played at Tackle 

Week 7: Vs. New York Jets 

Derrek Tuszka, LB Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Denver Broncos W 19-16 

2 Tackles; 28 Total Snaps Played (20 ST; 8 Defense) 

Week 7: Vs. Seattle Seahawks 

Jabril Cox, LB Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles L 26-17 

Played 16 Special Teams Snaps 

Week 7: Vs. Detroit Lions 

Chris Board, LB Detroit Lions Bye 

Week 7: @ Dallas Cowboys 

Dillon Radunz, OL Tennessee Titans Bye 

Week 7: Vs. Indianapolis Colts 

Easton Stick, QB Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Denver Broncos W 19-16 

Inactive 

Week 7: Vs. Seattle Seahawks 

Joe Haeg, OL Cleveland Browns Vs. New England Patriots L 38-15 

Inactive 

Week 7: @ Baltimore Ravens 

Christian Watson, WR Green Bay Packers Vs. New York Jets L 27-10 

Inactive (Hamstring Injury) 

Week 7: @ Washington Commanders 

Ben Ellefson, TE Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins 24-16 

Inactive (Groin Injury; Injured Reserve) 

Week 7: Bye 

Trey Lance, QB San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons L 28-14 

Inactive (Ankle Injury; Out for Season) 

Week 7: Vs. Kansas City Chiefs 

Darrius Shepherd, WR Denver Broncos* @ Los Angeles Chargers L 19-16 

Practice Squad 

Week 7: Vs. New York Jets 

Josh Babicz, TE Carolina Panthers* @ Los Angeles Rams L 24-10 

Practice Squad 

Week 7: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Brayden Thomas, DE Los Angeles Rams* Vs. Carolina Panthers W 24-10 

Practice Squad 

Week 7: Bye 

Zack Johnson, OL Baltimore Ravens* @ New York Giants L 24-20 

Practice Squad 

Week 7: Vs. Cleveland Browns 

