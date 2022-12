Following Bison in the NFL 

Week 15 –

Cordell Volson, OL Cincinnati Bengals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers W 34-23

Started at Left Guard; Played all 66 offensive snaps

Week 16: @ New England Patriots

Billy Turner, OL Denver Broncos Vs. Arizona Cardinals W 24-15

Started at Right Tackle; Played all 69 offensive snaps

Week 16: @ Los Angeles Rams

Christian Watson, WR Green Bay Packers Vs. Los Angeles Rams W 24-12

4 Rec 46 Yds 0 TD; Played 62 offensive snaps

Week 16: @ Miami Dolphins

Chris Board, LB Detroit Lions @ New York Jets W 20-17

Played 33 Total Snaps (23 ST; 10 Defense)

Week 16: @ Carolina Panthers

Derrek Tuszka, LB Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Tennessee Titans W 17-14

Played 27 Special Teams Snaps

Week 16: @ Indianapolis Colts

Dillon Radunz, OL Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers L 17-14

Played 16 Total Snaps (15 Offense; 1 Special Teams)

Week 16: Vs. Houston Texans

Carson Wentz, QB Washington Commanders Vs. New York Giants L 20-12

Active; Did Not Play

Week 16: @ San Francisco 49ers

Players Inactive

Joe Haeg, OL Cleveland Browns (Concussion)

W 13-3 Vs. Baltimore Ravens; Week 16: Vs. New Orleans Saints

Ben Ellefson, TE Minnesota Vikings (Groin)

W 39-36 (OT) Vs. Indianapolis Colts; Week 16: Vs. New York Giants

Trey Lance, QB San Francisco 49ers (Ankle Injury; Out for Season)

W 21-13 @ Seattle Seahawks; Week 16: Vs. Washington Commanders

Jabril Cox, LB Dallas Cowboys

L 40-34 (OT) @ Jacksonville Jaguars; Week 16: Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Easton Stick, QB Los Angeles Chargers

W 17-14 Vs. Tennessee Titans; Week 16: @ Indianapolis Colts

Practice Squad Players

Brayden Thomas, DE Los Angeles Rams

L 24-12 @ Green Bay Packers; Week 16: Vs. Denver Broncos

Zack Johnson, OL Baltimore Ravens

L 13-3 @ Cleveland Browns; Week 16: Vs. Atlanta Falcons