Folks of Fargo | Jacob L.

Jacob Lardy: Senior Range Science Major

“My favorite species of plant? That’s a hard one. Sometimes it changes day to day. I would say it’s sideoats grama today. It just looks cool. If you look up a picture of it when it’s fully mature, it just looks cool. NDSU students should care about plants because one: we eat a lot of plants, so they should care about those. But, for rangelands, if you like a good steak, that’s where it comes from, the ranchers graze their cows on rangelands. If you don’t care about grass and the environment … that’s where you’re food comes from, so, you wouldn’t have it anymore unless people cared enough to take care of it.”