Folks of Fargo | Allan P.

Allan Peterson: North Dakota Association of the Blind Development Director and former veterinary science faculty member/professor

“Enjoy the campus environment and students, faculty and staff as much as you can while you are here. My favorite aspects of NDSU are the contact with students and all those who make the NDSU community what it is. Take it all in while you can. Enjoy your time here. It truly is too short. I look back on my experience of going to school and the friendships I’ve made … those were the best years. Actually, they were some of the very best years of my life.”