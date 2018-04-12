Finance Hands-On Learning

Students in North Dakota State’s College of Business participated in the CFA (Charters Financial Analyst) Institute Research Challenge to gain skills in finance, teamwork and competition.

According to the CFA Institute website, there are 5,000 students from over 1,000 universities around the globe that participate in the Research Challenge.

During the challenge, each team researches a real company and makes a recommendation to either invest in that company or not. This year, the NDSU team did their research on a global company based in Winona, Minnesota called Fastenal.

“We toured corporate headquarters, manufacturing centers and customization center,” said finance junior Lee Vetsch. “We met with the chief executive officer and chief financial officer, and had a separate call with the CFO afterward.”

Members of the NDSU CFA Institute team consisted of Lee Vetsch, a finance junior from Hazelton, North Dakota, Cal Anderson, a senior finance major from Montevideo, Minnesota, Trevor Honzay, a senior finance major from Olivia, Minnesota, Alen Saric, a freshman business administration major from Whapeton, North Dakota and Matthew Miranda, a freshman finance major from Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Honzay said his favorite part about participating in the CFA Research Challenge was the learning experience that the team got out of it.

“Coming in we had never even heard of Fastenal, but by the end, we knew every in and out of the company,” Honzay said.