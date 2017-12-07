Finals: We’re All Screwed

GRAPHIC BY BRENNA MUELLER | THE SPECTRUM

The cold, brisk Monday morning comes too quickly and hits me like a ton of bricks. It is that time again where the sky has become gloomy and the sadness and stress is noticeable on every college student’s face.

I’ve been drowning in papers and textbooks, reading the grading on the syllabus and calculating what I need to pass the class.

Which class am I studying at this point? They are all overlapping. My brain is fried, completely short circuited and now thinking of dogs to try and ease my mind away from the stresses of finals.

Well, I studied for about 18 hours now I need time to sleep — screw this constant stress.

Whatever happens, happens. It’s out of my control at this point, not like I was ever in control in the first place.

I got this. You got this. Go. Panic starts to set in once they begin to hand out the exam. Do I bolt for the door? Do I have a mental breakdown? No, too late, I have the exam now.

Question one, I don’t know who that is … Do not panic, just move onto question two.

Question two, what is that? Did we even talk about that? Just keep going, move onto the next.

Question three, f***.

One final failed, four more to go.

Back to studying, getting distracted by my phone, Netflix and anything not having to do with the stress of finals.

Should I get food? Should I just keep studying until I cannot breathe? When should I take a break? Should I take a break? Breaks are for the weak, all-nighters are for the ones who strive to hide their weakness.

It’s 1 a.m. I should sleep, 2 a.m. I need to study, 3 a.m. I want to drop out. 4 a.m. why do they call it a driveway if we park in it? 5 a.m. what if the whole world is a lie and this college degree is pointless?

S*** I fell asleep. Run, run, run. Just getting to my final right when it’s being distributed. Time to fail this one now.

This college thing is exhausting; I need a nap. S***, I still have three more finals to go.

Good luck to everyone and to all a curve in your favor.