FCS Quarterfinal Round wrap-up

1) South Dakota State 42 Vs. 8) Holy Cross 21

Despite a great performance from Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka, top-ranked South Dakota State (12-1) ripped off 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to advance to the semifinals with a 42-21 victory. Sluka ran for 213 yards and a touchdown in hopes of prolonging the Crusaders’ perfect season. However, Jacks running back Isaiah Davis ran for 154 yards and a score in the win as South Dakota State advances to the semifinals for the third straight season. Next Saturday, the Jackrabbits will welcome Montana State to town for a chance to play in Frisco, Texas. Kick-off from Brookings will be at 3:00 p.m.

4) Montana State 55 Vs. 5) William & Mary 7

With a trip to the semifinals on the line, the Montana State Bobcats (12-1) blew out the William & Mary Tribe (11-2) 55-7. Despite dominating time of possession, the Tribe only managed 197 total yards and nine first downs for the game and didn’t reach the end zone until the final four minutes of the contest. Montana State was led by running back Isaiah Ifanse who rushed for 162 yards and two scores in the Bobcats’ route of the Tribe. NDSU alum Brent Vigen’s team advances to the semifinals for the second straight year and will head to Brookings, S.D. to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Kick-off from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

3) North Dakota State 27 Vs. 6) Samford 9

Despite a sluggish start for each side, the North Dakota State Bison (11-2) ultimately prevailed over the Samford Bulldogs (11-2) 27-9 to advance to their 11th semifinal in 12 years. The Bison dominated the up-tempo Bulldogs in time of possession by 18:10 en route to their victory. North Dakota State held a team that had been averaging nearly 35 points per game out of the end zone for much of the game and joined Georgia as the only team to hold Samford under 10 points. North Dakota State, thanks to an upset, will now host next week’s semifinal against Incarnate Word next Friday at 6:00 p.m..

7) Incarnate Word 66 Vs 2) Sacramento State 63

I don’t think a 150-word summary does this game justice but what a game it was. Late Friday night, Incarnate Word (12-1) went into Hornet Stadium and upset the two-seeded Sacramento State Hornets (12-1) to advance to their first-ever FCS semifinal. In a game that featured 1,317 yards of total offense, the Cardinals got the last laugh. With just 27 seconds to go, quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. connected with Taylor Grimes for a 21-yard score, Scott’s 59th passing touchdown of the year. Despite being dominated in time of possession and many other statistical categories, the Cardinals took advantage of four Hornet turnovers to advance. Incarnate Word will now travel to the Fargodome to take on the reigning national champion North Dakota State Bison. The Cardinals and Bison will kick off at 8:00 p.m. next Friday.

Semifinal Schedule – (all times central)

Friday

#3 North Dakota State Vs. #7 Incarnate Word 8:00 ESPN2

Saturday

#1 South Dakota State Vs. #4 Montana State 3:00 ESPN2