Fashion Has A Voice

PHOEBE ELLIS | Photo Courtesy

The Fashion, Apparel and Business Organization (FABO) hosted their annual fashion show, which focuses on positivity, April 25.

They incorporated positivity by giving each designer an “I am” statement. Some statements included, “I am confident,” and “I am colorful.”

Katie Fischer, president of FABO, and Regan Biss, secretary of FABO, both of whom were the fashion show coordinators, agreed that the fashion show was meant to display a positive and fun voice of fashion.

The event displayed 23 retailers, 15 student designers and over 70 models, showcasing a range of clothing from the basic jeans and a T-shirt combination and all the way to beautiful jeweled gowns. All the pieces were created by local Fargo-Moorhead designers. Fischer even made a jacket that she modeled in the show.

When it came to the importance of FABO, Fischer said, “It gives students the opportunity to learn. It provides them with leadership skills. It helps them network and develop themselves.”

Biss, who’s a marketing major, stated the show is a good marketing tool that exceeds the traditional perception of what fashion is and what fashion does.

For Fischer, watching the show come together in the last couple days was the most memorable part of the experience. Biss enjoyed watching the members of the association grow and take on more responsibility throughout the process of this semester-long project.

Both Biss and Fischer thank the committee chairs of the show and enjoyed watching their members grow.

As far as communicating with the North Dakota State community, Fischer wants students to know that fashion doesn’t have to be hard. It’s not about dressing up every day or buying the most expensive clothing. It’s about developing personal style. Biss reminded students that they should showcase who they are and to keep a positive outlook. “Don’t be ashamed about who you are,” Biss said. She also reminded people to come and join FABO as it is open to all students of any major.