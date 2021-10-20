Fargo Record Fair 2021 at Fargo Brewing Company

The annual celebration of music is looking to be bigger than ever

‘Fargo Record Fair’ Facebook | Photo Courtesy

Calling music lovers of all genres far and wide: the annual celebration of everyone’s favorite hipster platform is back. The Fargo Record Fair will be returning for another year of celebrating the creation and success of vinyl records, while also supporting local vendors and lesser-known artists.

Having started the Fargo Record Fair over a decade ago in 2009, it’s hard to believe that Dean Sime would be showcasing the popular event 12 years to music connoisseurs both younger and older.

With the event being absent from 2020 due to the pandemic, locals are excited to discover new music and support small vendors once again in a safe environment. While they may have been restricted last year, efforts are being made for this to be their biggest year yet in both sales and turnout.

The event is all-ages, with adult beverages being available to those of legal age. Furthermore, the cost of admission is $5 for those in attendance, along with extra costs for the records and drinks.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, and continue through the day until 6 p.m. at the Fargo Brewing Company. Aside from the discovery of new music, there are plenty of other attractions and reasons to attend. Fargo Brewing Company will be offering its diverse variety of ever-changing flavored beer and ciders throughout the event.

With over thirty vendors at the event, there is a wide array of music and other items to select from, while also supporting local businesses. Aside from physical vinyl records, CDs and merchandise will also be available for sale.

During the first six months of 2021, U.S. vinyl record sales have grown 108% according to MRC Data. With this peculiar upward trend of the sale of vinyl records over the past few years, there is no better time than now to hop on the trend and purchase some records from small vendors and businesses.

Simply put, this will be an event any Fargo-Moorhead music lover won’t want to miss out on. There’s no better time to support the NDSU Bison Football team on their game day and then support F-M vendors and expand your personal music collection and catalog.

With everyone missing out on the fun last year, the group couldn’t be more thrilled to be back up and running. Sime, founder of the Fargo Record Fair, stated, “We are excited to get the Fargo Record Fair going again after missing it in 2020. It will be great to see the area music fans after a long couple years.”