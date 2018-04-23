Fargo Foodie | Crockpot Chicken Burrito

If there is one essential tool to have in the kitchen while in college, it’s the Crock-Pot.

Not only are there hundreds of recipes that you can make with it, but the recipes themselves are often as easy as throwing in the ingredients, setting it to low and letting it cook slow and easy during the day while you are in class.

The result is a warm, delicious meal waiting for you when you get back home.

If you love Mexican food, rejoice, as this slow cooker chicken burrito bowl is an amazing meal for hungry college students after a day filled with classes.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast (you can substitute this with chicken thighs or drumsticks; simply debone the chicken then cook in the Crock-Pot before adding the rest of the ingredients)

1 cup brown or white rice

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

You can also replace the salt and chili powder with one packet of taco seasoning of your choice.

Optional additions

1 can corn

1 can black beans

1 can tomatoes

1 cup chicken broth

Directions

In a Crock-Pot, cook the chicken on low for 4 hours.

Cook rice separately. (This is the time to add corn, black beans or tomatoes if desired.)

While rice is cooking, use two forks to shred the chicken. Combine with choice of seasoning.

Combine chicken with rice, or serve chicken over rice.

Add additional toppings if you desire, and enjoy.

I found this recipe to be delicious on its own with just the rice and chicken, but for more flavor I believe that the tomatoes, corn and beans would really make this dish shine.

To add some extra creaminess, add a splash of ranch, but feel free to use sour cream if you have any on hand. You could also cook the chicken with ½ cup chicken broth and add the other half to the rice while cooking.

Enjoy the meal in a bowl or roll into a tortilla for a more “burrito” experience.