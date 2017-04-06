Fargo Flicks: Crazies and Conspiracies

April has a wide array of movies coming out for those people who feel like relaxing in a theater on a cool spring night. Grab your most comfortable pants, kick back and snack on some popcorn while enjoying these titles.

“Gifted”

April 7

Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer and Jenny Slate star in this drama about a genius child who’s too smart for her own good.

When Mary, a seven-year-old girl, exhibits extraordinary mathematical skills on her first day of school, she is offered an amazing chance to go to a school for gifted children.

However, her uncle Frank (Evans) turns down the offer. Eventually, it is discovered Mary’s mother was an intelligent mathematician who committed suicide when Mary was young, contributing to Frank’s hesitation to have Mary attend a gifted school.

Despite Frank wanting Mary to have a normal life, Mary’s grandmother (Lindsay Duncan) wants the young girl to attend a private institution to further hone her abilities. A custody battle ensues between Frank and his mother, both fighting to give Mary the best life possible.

Despite the film looking a bit cheesy at times, Evans shouldn’t disappoint as the male lead.

“Unforgettable”

April 21

Many people who have been in relationships have a crazy ex story. But not many can say their ex-partner is truly psychotic.

Katherine Heigl stars as Tessa, a grief-struck woman having trouble coping with her divorce. Her ex-husband, David (Geoff Stults), just got engaged to the gorgeous Julia (played by Rosario Dawson) and Julia is truly living out her fantasy after meeting the man of her dreams.

However, Tessa isn’t willing to let Julia be happy, pathologically turning Julia’s dream life into an absolute nightmare.

This film should be interesting, especially with Heigl at the helm. Heigl has always been able to play the hated character, so becoming a psychotic ex-wife should play right into her wheelhouse.

“The Circle”

April 28

“Knowing is good. Knowing everything is better,” is the premise of this film coming out at the end of April.

A star-studded cast, featuring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, leads this thrilling tale concerning Internet privacy and freedom.

Watson stars as Mae, a new hire at a powerful Internet company akin to Google. She soon becomes a rising star in the company, which turns out to be a double-edged sword.

With more responsibility comes a more threatening situation concerning the future of information and perhaps humanity.

Emma Watson is a star in everything she does. Tom Hanks is also a powerhouse who brings his best to every performance. It’s hard to gauge exactly how the movie will turn out, but if the plot is lacking, the actors should be able to take up the slack.

“How to Be a Latin Lover”

April 28

Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) has made his entire career out of seducing rich older women. He ends up marrying a handsomely rich woman twice his age.

After 25 years of loveless marriage, Maximo is dumped by his wife for a younger, hotter car salesman. Devastated and unsure of what to do, he moves in with his sister (played by Salma Hayek) and his nephew (Raphael Alejandro).

The “Latin lover” becomes desperate to return to his old lifestyle, using his nephew as a way to pick up a billionaire widow. In the process, Maximo becomes closer to his family, learning a lesson in the process.

This movie looks extremely over-the-top and the absolute definition of cheesy. But moviegoers looking for a laugh will find themselves right at home when this movie is released.