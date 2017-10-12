Fargo Fashion| New Fashion Boutiques in Downtown Fargo

Fargo is growing at a rapid pace, and new businesses keep emerging, especially ones focused on fashion.

Infographics from Impact, a local magazine, actually state that North Dakota is the number one state that has shown the highest rates in success for new entrepreneurs and small businesses. New boutiques keep opening around the city of Fargo and now, especially new women’s clothing boutiques in downtown Fargo. To keep up with all of the businesses, here is a little information on two new clothing boutiques in downtown Fargo.

Kindred People was established in 2015 in downtown Alexandria, Minnesota. The boutique has recently opened a chain store on Broadway in downtown Fargo. The boutique features women’s clothing, accessories, shoes, beauty products and gifts. All of their merchandise is handpicked by the owners from local businesses, regional artists and market shows from all over the country. Styles range from casual, everyday wear to special event dresses and work attire. Kindred People’s mission is to offer comfortable styles that are unique, versatile and affordable. In support of local artists, the store also features artisan-made gifts that showcase the area’s talent and Northern roots. Some of these lines include clothing items for men and children, jewelry, prints, greeting cards, woodwork and much more. Kindred People also has new arrivals daily, so if you look at their boutique everyday you may notice some differences.

Primrose Boutique is another fairly new boutique to downtown Fargo, opening in mid-July and located on Main Ave next to Kittsona and Lot 2029. The boutique occupies the former location of technology company Codelation, which has since relocated to NP Ave downtown. Riley Bader opened the first Primrose Boutique in Bismarck, North Dakota last year. Bader opened the boutique with the purpose of offering customers with a one of a kind retail experience and chic fashion items that will be sure to add some flair to one’s wardrobe. Primrose Boutique is inspired by a mix of high fashion and new street trends. They carry a large selection of retail items at a fair price and sizes ranging from small to 3x. Bader is very passionate about carrying affordable products for a wide range of customers from several different vendors at trade shows. Offering plus-size options for her customers is something that Bader considers an important part of her business and something that many boutiques currently do not offer. With new styles coming in each week, Primrose Boutique provides a wide selection of current fashion trends and accessories, allowing customers to customize their own styles to the new and evolving fashion trends.

Boutiques are becoming a large section of businesses located in downtown Fargo, with each catering to residents of the area and visitors that come to shop. As similar businesses bring a new sense of competition, it all comes down to offering unique merchandise, appealing to wider audiences, providing great shopping experiences to customers through style consultations and, overall, building relationships with the customers.