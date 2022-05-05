Fargo events for students

Fun activities and businesses to visit in Fargo

The Fargo/ Moorhead area is home to three large college campuses, Concordia, Minnesota State University Moorhead and North Dakota State University. The amount of college students in the area allows for businesses and events to be catered towards this crowd. Not only does it provide many things to do on the weekends, but provides opportunities to the Fargo community.

Fargo has been growing and adding new things for students to do on the weekends. Businesses partner with these colleges and provide affordable and fun experiences for students throughout the whole year.

Downtown

Downtown Fargo is a popular place to visit in the Fargo area as many events, activities, restaurants and shops are located in downtown Fargo. According to Fargo, downtown attractions include the iconic Fargo Theater marquee, dozens of trendy eateries and quirky boutiques.

Downtown shops such as Unglued, Mint + Basil, Kittsona and Zandbroz are some of the local favorites. Coffee shops and restaurants are found all around downtown, which provide students with many options for dining.

Farmers Market

One of the events that students look forward to is the Red River Market. This annual event occurs on Saturday mornings during the summer and fall season. This coming 2022 year the market will run from July 9 to Oct. 29. This market allows for shopping, eating and enjoying downtown fargo.

Vendors from around the area bring their products to sell and showcase. According to Fargo, “Local vendors provide fresh produce, local foods and drinks, artisan gifts and more.” There is also live music, photo opportunities and shops open downtown to enjoy.

“There is amazing artists and you can see a wide variety of the local talents in our Fargo neighborhood,” said Greta Bleeker, a fifth-year architect major at NDSU.

The Lights

The Lights is an apartment complex in West Fargo that acts as a plaza for events and activities all throughout the year. They hold concerts, bull riding, movie nights and fitness events in their outdoor entertainment area. This coming summer performers such as Justin Moore, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Big and Rich will be playing at the Lights. The Lights were also voted to be the number one live entertainment spot in the Red River Valley.

During the winter months, The Lights transforms their plaza into an ice skating rink. This NHL regulation size rink is free and holds open ice and open hockey. They have skate rentals available on site. During the winter The Lights will hold fun events such as Watch N’ Skate, Glow Nights and will hold fundraisers. They also have warming campfire pits to stay warm during the winter.

The Lights have regular events throughout the year that NDSU students can attend. The Lights also houses businesses and shops within their site. Moxie Java, Bar Down, Tati’s Mediterranean Saveur and The Lights Nutrition.

Kingpinz

Kingpinz is a new addition to the Fargo area. It is primarily known for bowling, but it also has escape rooms and laser tag. According to Kingpinz, they also have a massive arcade featuring cutting-edge virtual reality games.

Suite Shots

Close to Kingpinz is the new Suite Shots which is an interactive golf experience. “It’s got golf, and food and drink,” said Abby Hopkins, junior at NDSU. They have 60 hitting suites and five indoor full swing simulation bays. According to Suite Shots, these simulation bays allow visitors to try “golf or one of the many other games, including football, soccer, hockey, hunting and zombie dodgeball.”