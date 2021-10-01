Fall into the Fargo-Moorhead Activities for the Spooky Season

Gather for a variety of spooktacular events around town and on campus

The fall season is officially here and the spookiest month of the year starts at the week’s end. Fans of the chilly season can look forward to local fall festivities in the Fargo-Moorhead area and on NDSU’s campus.

While the list for local festivities is quite long, the following events are geared more towards the college-aged demographic. For more events, please visit fargomoorhead.org.

Fargo-Moorhead Events

Lost in the Valley Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Is sitting in on the weekends waiting for something to happen getting old? Why not gather some friends, or even strangers, and get together to complete the extensive corn maze presented by Froggy 99.9, or find some jack-o-lantern worthy pumpkins at the pumpkin patch?

Every Thursday through Sunday, the Red River Valley Fairgrounds will be hosting ‘Lost in the Valley’ until Oct. 31. The pumpkin patch is open Friday-Sunday.

For more information, visit Red River Valley Fair’s website.

Oktobrewfest

Beer and fun activities is all that needs to be said. Downtown Fargo presents the German tradition ‘Oktobrewfest’ scheduled for 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 2nd.

According to the Oktobrewfest Facebook event page, this family-friendly event allows for adults to enjoy stein hoisting, keg races and brat eating contests. Children can take a ride on the barrel train, visit the petting zoo and enjoy crafts.

This free event will include a Beer Tour with the winner taking home ‘Beer for a Year’ thanks to D.S. Beverages. For more information, visit fargomoorhead.org.

Fargo-Moorhead Halloween Run

Looking to get some exercise while participating in spooky activities? ‘Run for your life’ at the Fargo-Moorhead Halloween Marathons on Oct. 29 and 30. This event includes two 5k’s, a 10K and a half marathon.

Don’t forget to dress up for the occasion. Plan outfits with friends, or stand out from the crowd with a clever costume. To register for the runs, visit fmhallweenhalf.com.

Acres of Terror

There’s nothing like taking a road trip to small-town Leonard, N.D. to attend the scariest haunted attraction in the Red River Valley since 2003 known as Acres of Terror. This event has everything from a scary corn maze to an old abandoned school, all decorated and ready for tours.

The team says to lace up your shoes and be ready to run from more than 30 actors. For more information, visit the Acres of Terror website.

The Haunted Farm

With 30 years of experience in the haunting industry, the farm features various terrifying and shocking creatures that lurk in the woods as guests walk along the dark and dangerous path.

The farm puts on 15 energetic and spine tingling haunted attractions that will be open 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Halloween night. General admission is $22 per person.

For more information, visit the Haunted Farm website.

Campus Events

Boo! at NDSU

In previous years, this event featured a carnival held for kids to participate in spooky activities around campus. During the pandemic last year, this event was held virtually and the kids showed off their costumes while participating in halloween activities.

Due to the number of rising cases this year, this event is still in the planning process. Keep your eyes on MyNDSU for more information.

Murder Mystery

Are you someone that is obsessed with murder mystery movies or books? If so, this event is allows you and your peers to interact with each other to try and solve the murder case. Participants can be as involved as they want or as little as they want. Treats will be provided for all detectives, witnesses and murderers.

Keep an eye on MyNDSU for this event as we get closer to the halloween holiday.

Autumn Pinterest Night

Painting and crafting all in the name of fall? Get ready for Pinterest Night sponsored by Campus Live and Special Events.

This event will be held in the Lower Level of the Memorial Union, and will start at 9:30 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 1 and wrap up Oct. 2 at 1:00 a.m. Visit MyNDSU for more information.