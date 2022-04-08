Fail-proof whipped pineapple pie

The easiest and most eaten dessert I’ve made for my dad

I absolutely love to cook, bake and really just create edible masterpieces in any capacity. I’m sure that this fact is evident by now if you have been reading my recipes. Naturally, one of my favorite things to do is make delicious things for my family and friends. Especially my dad.

Maybe it’s just the innate desire a daughter has to make her father happy or something, but I literally wait for his reaction every time I make something to see if he thinks it’s good. Even if he’s the only one who likes something I’ve made, I am content.

Every now and then, I will make something that takes a lot of effort, such as the time my 15-year-old sister and I tried to make macarons. However, sometimes, I will make something incredibly simple. Somehow, these are always my dad’s favorite recipes.

I made chocolate coconut rice krispies once, he killed them. Shortbread cookies? Gone. Then I spend hours baking and decorating cake, and this thing lives so long I’m begging to pump the children full of sugar after dinner just to get rid of it.

The pinnacle of my simple recipes seems to be this Whipped Pineapple Pie, though. It’s perfectly cool and refreshing for the spring and summer weather, and has the creaminess to bring terror to those who are lactose-intolerant (thank goodness for Lactaid).

Even as I stare out the window of RDC, writing this, the weather isn’t quite perfect yet. It’s gloomy and rainy and dim. However, it’s nearly 40 degrees at 8 a.m., so I know we’re getting there.

That said, I thought it would be fitting to give you this cold and delicious tropical pie recipe. Then, we can all pray together that it doesn’t snow again. I’ve seen you people, though, and you’ll go get ice cream in below zero weather. So, maybe it doesn’t really matter all that much.

Anyhow, without further ado.

INGREDIENTS

1 graham cracker crust This can be store bought or homemade. Personally, like to make mine homemade so that I can make it thicker if I want to. Sometimes, I even add shredded coconut for extra pizazz. I will include instructions for how to make your own crust at the bottom of this recipe.

1 8oz can crushed pineapple (undrained) If you have other types of canned pineapple, just crush it up. Trust me, the crushing distributes more pineapple throughout the pie.

¼ c. lemon juice

1 14oz can sweetened condensed milk

1 80z carton of thawed whipped topping Not the compressed can of whipped cream, but the stuff you find in the freezer aisle!

Optional (for topping): shredded coconut slivered nuts



INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all the ingredients except for the whipped topping. Stir until well mixed. Fold in the whipped topping until evenly distributed throughout the rest of the mixture. Avoid plain stirring to maintain the consistency of the whipped topping. Spoon topping into the prepared graham cracker crust and chill in the fridge or freezer for at least an hour before serving. I choose to store mine in the freezer because it tends to hold better and tastes amazing frozen, but it is whatever you prefer!

Instructions for homemade crust

The ingredients are:

1 ½ c. graham cracker crumbs

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. brown sugar

7 tbsp. melted butter

Optional Ingredients:

shredded coconut

dash of cinnamon

diced nuts

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Combine all ingredients until well mixed. Press mixture into a lightly greased pie plate. Bake for 7-10 minutes, keeping an eye so as not to burn it. It should be a golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before transferring pie filling in.

“May the pies be ever in your flavor.”