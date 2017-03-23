Ezekiel Elliot and a Frustrating Trend

First off, I hated Ezekiel Elliot way before this previous week.

Go ahead, call me a hipster.

Either way, I will put down my cold brew to discuss this annoying bastard and a terrible trend.

There is never an appropriate time to expose a woman without her consent ever. Not at a parade and not because you’re drunk.

Over the past week, a video emerged of Ezekiel Elliot pulling down a girl’s top exposing her breast at a Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas, Texas.

I guess I knew from the beginning, this guy with a shirt pulled up over his stomach was a beef head. I didn’t peg him for a sex offender, though.

This is something that is kind of a trend in sports. High profile athletes receive allegations and police reports are filed.

But, because of their ability to play with an oblong ball, this can easily be glanced over. Let us not forget football players like the one that physically beat up his girlfriend (Greg Hardy) or perhaps the one that knocked his wife unconscious in an elevator (Ray Rice). What about that player with rape allegations from college that no one talks about (Jameis Winston) or what about multiple sexual assault allegations against a Superbowl winning quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger)?

Have you heard the one about the leader in almost every throwing category rubbing his balls on a trainers face (Peyton Manning)?

My point is simple. We forget about the victims. We ignore anything we have to. Why? Well, because they are superstars.

It is not like this is a complex issue. Ask any five-year-old. Hitting someone is wrong. For some reason, we treat NFL players like man-babies who simply can’t contain their anger and their emotions. Perhaps it is true?

This should also be simple as well. No matter your intoxication level. No matter your dumb six pack Ezekiel. No matter your football playing status. Sexual harassment is wrong.

It is sexual harassment. This is something some people would have to register as a sex offender for and go knocking on people’s doors in their neighborhood. Will Ezekiel Elliot ever have to do this? I’ll let you guess.

For some odd reason, because of their ability to play football, these men seem above the law. This is not okay. Let’s start calling it like it is. This is abuse. This is illegal. Men who do these things should be labeled as such and fined/imprisoned for what they have done.

I guess that is too much to ask for. Perhaps Ezekiel Elliot will be your first pick in next year’s fantasy draft, and I am for sure millions will scream his name this upcoming season.

Oh well, what down is it again? The Vikings didn’t score while I was writing, did they?

Ah, such is justice in the NFL.