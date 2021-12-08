Everything you need to know about the cottagecore scene

Cottagecore; you may have seen it on TikTok or Instagram this past year. Maybe you haven’t seen it yet. That’s okay. I’m here to tell you the basics and how to incorporate it into your life. Cottagecore is based around returning to nature; simplified color palettes, using eco-friendly options, making your own bread and overall, embracing a certain simplicity in life.

To begin with, cottagecore started as a reaction to capitalism but has continued to show an interest in general wellbeing and sustainability. Some people say cottagecore started to emerge as early as 2017, but it fully made its appearance into the world in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Since then, the aesthetic and way of life has only grown in popularity. There are entire clothing stores online dedicated to the look and The New York Times even wrote an article about it.

Now, if cottagecore sounds like something you’re interested in, you might be wondering how exactly to start. It’s a big task but I’m here to make that easier. Get a plant or two, especially something that has a use. Maybe some herbs that you use a lot in the kitchen, or peppermint to ward away spiders. Even if you don’t have use for a plant, it’s still a good addition to the whole look. You can learn to make a few dishes from scratch. Try your hand at sewing or crocheting.

If you’re looking for a wardrobe change, it’s easier than expected to start small. If you have long hair, put it into a simple French braid or tie it back with a pretty ribbon. Simplicity is a large part of cottagecore, so wear muted colors or cozy sweaters that make you want to just curl up with a book and a cup of hot cocoa.

The most important aspect when embracing cottagecore is to make it your own. Cottagecore is about making your own place in the world and becoming self-sufficient and confident with yourself, not fitting into a mold. Nature doesn’t fit into a box; it makes its own. That is what cottagecore strives to do.