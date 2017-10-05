Editor’s Choice: Crawlin’ Along the Studio Crawl

Featuring over 75 artists across 40 studios, the annual Fargo-Moorhead Visual Artists Studio Crawl gives community members and visitors a chance to glimpse into the everyday workspaces of artists in the area.

From metal workers to ceramicists, painters to tattoo artists, the Studio Crawl features art mediums to fit everyone’s fancy.

While each artist is a must see, I’ve selected a few of my favorites to put you in motion.

Jon Offutt

No only is Jon Offutt the director of the Studio Crawl, but he is also an artist in it.

At his studio, Offutt will be showing Studio Crawl purveyors how he plays with fire. The glassblower creates intricate, colorful designs on his vases and sculptures.

Offutt will also have a fresh harvest of gourds and keg root beer. So for a good fall time, Offutt’s studio is the way to go.

Where: 4824 12th St. S., Fargo, 58104

Addictions Tattoo and Piercing

Addictions is one of two tattoo parlors featured in the Studio Crawl this year, the other being No Coast.

Addictions has been supplying the Fargo-Moorhead area with ink and other body mods for over 20 years. Most of their work stems around tattoo artistry, which is as varied as the artist who designs and tattoos it.

Outside of their typical tattoos, the artists at Addictions will be putting on display the variety of styles and mediums they create in.

Where: 1623 S. University Drive, Fargo, 58103

Amanda Heidt/Hannaher’s Print Studio

Last year, The Spectrum gave a glimpse into Hannaher’s Print Studio, managed by printmaker Amanda Heidt. Heidt has been managing Hannaher’s since 2012, when she graduated from MSUM with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in printmaking. During her time there, Heidt has been making the space a resource for printmakers and an educational space for community members.

Outside of managing Hannaher’s, Heidt works as an artist in her craft. She works with PEARS, the Printmaking Education and Research Studio at NDSU’s Renaissance Hall, as an artist-in-residence. Heidt was recently featured in the 58th Midwestern at Rourke Art Museum in Moorhead.

At Hannaher’s Print Studio, Studio Crawl patrons will be able to see the incredible printmaking presses as well as learn about some of the processes that go in to making a print.

While there, patrons can also walk around the Plains Art Museum’s multiple galleries.

Where: Plains Art Museum, 3rd Floor

704 1st Ave. N., Fargo, 58102

Punchgut

Punchgut’s works can be seen all around Fargo: from the Aquarium logo to the beer labels for Drekker Brewing Company.

His colorful illustrations feature skulls, slimy body parts and reimaginings of modern and historical figures and faces. Each piece of work features interesting details that make them a collage of fun.

Where: 2922 Edgewood Drive, Fargo, 58102

Renaissance Hall

NDSU’s visual arts building has plenty to show at this year’s Studio Crawl.

The NDSU Visual Arts Club (NDSU A.R.T.) will be showing off their work as well as selling some of it at Renaissance Hall. The exhibit will feature works from students majoring or minoring in studio art, graphic design and art education.

NDSU PEARS will also have their space on display. PEARS is a research institute at NDSU that promotes printmaking education, innovation and creation. Recently, PEARS has been in collaboration with artists Sean Starwars and Carrie Lee Wendt.

The NDSU Ceramics Club is opening their doors for tours of their facilities and giving presentations throughout the weekend. The Ceramics Club is comprised of students majoring and minoring in ceramics.

Finally, two NDSU professors will be displaying their crafts at Renaissance Hall during the Studio Crawl. Kent Kapplinger, professor of printmaking and drawing, and Michael Strand, head of the visual arts department, will both be displaying their works in Renaissance Hall Rooms 314A and 006, respectively.

Where: 650 NP Ave., Fargo, 58102

For more information on the Studio Crawl and to see the full list of participants and locations, visit the Fargo-Moorhead Visual Artists website.