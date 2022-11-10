Nice start for winter sports –

As I write this week’s edition, the North Dakota State winter sports season has started with non-conference schedules, and it has been a good start thus far for all programs. The wrestlers have made the biggest noise thus far going into Lincoln last Friday and knocking off the #8-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers 20-16 in a dual that came down to the final match.

Coach Kish, in his pre-season interview with the Spectrum (read it in this issue), was really excited with his line-up for this season. The wrestlers have a good mix of fresh and younger talent mixed in with some veteran leadership and optimism for this season is high. It showed up on Friday. A great win for the Bison.

On the basketball court, the women opened their non-conference schedule with a great win in Missoula, Mont., knocking off the Montana Grizzlies. The way the Bison won it, by delivering in the clutch, made it that much more fun. This program has a lot of new faces on it as well, but like wrestling, the Bison returned some key veterans. The enthusiasm was there in Coach Jory Collins’ interview. He realized he needed some changes after last season and was excited about the new faces and coaches he had brought in. I’m looking forward to the women’s season for sure. See the story inside this issue.

On the men’s side, they had a nice win against Minnesota-Crookston last week to kick off their schedule. Just like the other winter sports, men’s basketball went through some significant changes over the off-season. Also, like the other winter sports, there is a strong core of veteran leadership returning. The men started a tough road trip with a loss at Arkansas but played well enough in the first half to stay with the Razorbacks, who entered the game ranked #10 in the country. This team will be fun to watch as the personnel looks as though the Bison will be quicker and shoot better…a good recipe for fun basketball

Should be a fun winter at the SHAC.

Football looks more impressive –

On the gridiron, Bison football looks more and more like they are making a run for the FCS playoffs. Not getting ready to make a run…making a run. The issues with tackling and poor rush defense appear to have gone away and the Bison have had some nice wins since their bye week. They have shown they can both run and throw the ball efficiently and force some turnovers. That is good for the Bison now have a couple of tough ones ahead. They travel back to Illinois to face a Southern Illinois team that is now in the midst of a 2-game losing streak and by game time, will have had two weeks to prepare for the Herd. The following week, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks come to Fargo. North Dakota is in a playoff chase of its own and the November 19th date with the Bison could have a lot riding on it. Should be lots of fun as we wrap up the MVFC regular season.

GO BISON!