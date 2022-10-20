Spectrum Sports to do a 5-part feature on athletic academics –

One thing I have always wondered about is how a college athlete gets their degree. Is it legitimate? Do they have the same requirements? How do they get the same amount of reading, homework, quizzes/testing, etc. complete, and still go to practice, work out, and compete? I had originally intended this to be a one-time feature for the month of October, but the more I dig into the processes, policies and people, the more questions I have and the more comments I get like, “you should talk to so and so…” I realized that one article on this subject would not be fair. So, starting with our October 27th issue, the Spectrum will do a five-part feature on the “student” part of the student-athlete’s life at North Dakota State University. I hope you enjoy it and that I can do right by it. It is a fascinating story.

Are the Jackrabbits the new MVFC power?

Now that they appear to have North Dakota State’s number, are the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits the ‘new’ football program to emulate in the Missouri Valley Football Conference? I put new in parenthesis because it is fair to say that the Jacks have been a power in the conference for a while. They just have not been able to do anything on the national stage, unlike the Bison. But they certainly are not afraid of the Bison program and of the trip up to Fargo and the mayhem that can be the Fargodome.

Bison started well…

I was really happy with how the Bison started. How could you not be? They came out throwing against SDSU and it looked to me as though they were using the pass to set up the run and not the other way around as is standard procedure for Bison teams. Cam Miller looked great, and his stats proved it…

Bison still can’t tackle, not well enough anyway…

As fun as that opening offensive drive was, SDSU’s opening drive was just as demoralizing. The missed tackles take so much out of you as a fan watching the game. This program has been so incredibly efficient at the basics, that it is painful to watch when they struggle in that area. In addition, we fans of NDSU football are now understanding what our opponent’s fans have had to sit through over the years and years (and decades) of Bison football success; running the ball and moving the chains, killing the clock while your opponent’s quarterback sits on the bench and can only watch.

This season is not over…

There is plenty of football left and now the Bison have a couple of weeks to shake off this loss and to take stock of themselves while planning for the rest of what looks like a tough remaining MVFC schedule. One thing I notice while drafting this article is the tone that I and others use while describing a 5-2, (3-1 MVFC) team. The season is not over…they can still get this done…this is still a good football team.

Bison lose Phoenix Sproles –

In what appears to most to be abrupt, Phoenix Sproles has left the NDSU football program and will transfer. It is no secret that Sproles has not been very effective this season as he battles a hamstring injury that, like most injuries of that type, continues to linger. I interviewed Sproles back in August on Media Day and he was very gracious with his time and his patience with my questions. He really seemed to enjoy being a Bison and was looking forward to this season. I wish him the best in his future endeavors, and I hope he gets back on the field somewhere.

Bison volleyball continues its winning ways –

The NDSU volleyball team (6-2) split on its road trip over the weekend but continues to sit among the best at the top of the Summit League. They are in third just behind Omaha, who have played one more conference game than the Bison, and one loss behind the South Dakota Coyotes who lead the league at 7-1. They are back in Fargo this weekend for two matches against Western Illinois and St. Thomas on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Let’s get out to the BBF and support the volleyball team. They are having a great season! Student tickets are available at GoBison.com/Students. Meanwhile…

Soccer continues to stay in the hunt…

The soccer team had a big win up in Grand Forks this past weekend and with the win, passed North Dakota in the standings to move into the sixth and final spot for the Summit League tournament. The women are playing great defense and have logged several shutouts. Let’s get out to Dacotah Field (the weather is supposed to be nice this weekend) and cheer on the Bison soccer team! Admission is free, so let’s show them our support.