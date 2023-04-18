How you can get involved on and off campus

Earth Month takes place every year during the month of April with Earth Day being on April 22. This is a month devoted to raising awareness and advocating for changes that will make a positive impact on our planet. Here are some ideas for how you can get involved with this very important time of the year

In honor of Earth Day and Month, NDSU will be hosting multiple events throughout this week to promote treating the Earth right. On Monday, April 17, there was an Earth Movie Night hosted by the Student Government’s Commission of Diversity Education where students could watch the Disney/Pixar film “Wall-E” and munch on some popcorn.

Get your very own Jellyfish Air plant on Wednesday, April 19. From 1 to 4 PM, stop by the Student Activities Office to either pick up a grow kit or sit down to plant your new vegetative child. Although it might not be specifically for Earth Day or Month, on Thursday, April 20, there will be an “Ag Olympics” from 5 to 7 PM at Churchill Field. Support the agriculture industry that helps sustain our Earth and humanity!

You can also celebrate and get involved outside of campus. Firstly, to become more informed on the Earth and all the environmental issues that need solving, consider watching documentaries, listening to podcasts, and reading books. Although you aren’t taking physical action in this manner, you are still becoming for environmentally intelligent than most of the population and this newfound knowledge could lead to you making more environmentally aware decisions every day.

When it comes to volunteering, you could help out in your community by cleaning up litter or restoring nature in your area. Cleaning up litter could include walking through ditches, finding a park that needs cleaning up, or even frolicking around campus doing your civilian duty. Restoring nature can mean a variety of things whether it be planting trees and other plants native to the area or helping to restore habitats for wildlife.

Another way you can get involved is by making small changes in your everyday life. Use a reusable water bottle rather than a plastic one, and limit the amount of waste you produce or even compost.

My favorite way to practice being environmentally sustainable is by shopping at thrift stores. Textiles are a major component of waste, so shopping secondhand can begin to eliminate this issue.

Another way you can be active is by donating to environmental organizations that are working towards a more environmentally friendly world. This is something you can do even when you have a busy schedule or are a broke college student. Although you might not actively be participating in celebrating the Earth, you will be supporting justice for it. The next time you’re thinking about getting a coffee, donate instead.

Last but not least, spend some time with Mother Nature. We all get caught up in school and work but it’s always good to just spend a little time outside. Not only will it boost your serotonin levels, but you might also just find some extra gratitude for this planet we call home.

On the subject of Earth Day, just a little PSA that the City of Fargo Cleanup Week has been moved to May 15 through the 20. This is an opportunity for Fargo residents to dispose of tires, appliances, and other large items at no charge, so make sure to take advantage!