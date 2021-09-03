Drought brings struggles for ND ranchers

Ranchers face financial setbacks due to extreme drought conditions

This summer, the state has seen some of the driest conditions in N.D. history. The entire state is categorized as moderate drought; although, some of N.D.’s regions have reached extreme drought or even exceptional drought. The drought has had an extreme impact on farmers and ranchers across the state. Producers have lost resources, money and crops throughout this season.

According to U.S. News, “91% of the state is in severe, extreme or exceptional drought.” The drought was caused by the lack of rain and snowfall throughout the spring and winter months. Central N.D. has seen the most extreme drought conditions.

Ranchers have been struggling to find feed for their livestock this season. Due to the lack of crop production, the price of feed has risen. Miranda Meehan, the Extension Livestock Environmental Stewardship Specialist at North Dakota State University has worked with many ranchers during this drought season. Meehan stated, “Feed prices are really high, and so that’s adding another layer of complexity for ranchers that are trying to find enough feed.” This problem has added to the financial difficulties for the ranchers across the state.

Hay crop has dramatically fallen in availability. Meehan stated “counties across the state were reporting 25% of normal hay production.” Many ranchers are facing downsizing of their cattle herds due to the high expenses. Some are even looking to sell their livestock that they have kept and bred for years. Auctions are occurring all over the state to try to relocate herds that ranchers can no longer afford to keep through the winter.

On Aug. 30, the Agriculture Commissioner announced a cost share program that will financially help cover some of the rancher’s feed transportation costs. The grant allowed for $2.5 million to be used to reimburse transportation costs for feed due to the extreme drought conditions. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture stated “the emergency feed transportation assistance program will help producers who have transportation costs associated with moving livestock or feed.”

Clean water sources for livestock have also proved to be a struggle for ranchers this season. According to the New York Times, “as watering holes dry up, nutrients and other compounds in the water become more concentrated, which can sicken animals.” Extension Agents from NDSU have gone out and taken “well over a thousand water samples and a lot of them have been toxic to animals,” said Meehan. When toxic water sources are found, ranchers then look to relocate livestock to a safe pasture and search for an alternate clean water source.

The drought could also affect the future of agriculture in N.D. Ranchers are already anticipating low feed for next season due to the crop loss this summer. They are also predicting a delay in pasture readiness which could stall the feed production for next year. However, Meehan states that fields are already “starting to see a replenishment of soil moisture.”

The NDSU extension agents have been going out to work with ranchers and farmers to help make decisions that will benefit their farms. In the spring, NDSU extension agents began collaborating with the ranching community to create a plan to curb the effects of the drought.