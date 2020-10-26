Dodgers on the doorstep

LA is one win away from finally reaching the mountain top

Following losing the craziest World Series endings of all time on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers regrouped and bested the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Sunday night. The Dodgers now lead the World Series 3-2, and are one win away from clinching their first championship since 1988.

The Dodgers got off to an early lead as Corey Seager singled to right field scoring Mookie Betts after Betts led off the first inning with a double to the left. After a few wild pitches by Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow, Seager was able to advance to third and eventually scored on an infield single by Cody Bellinger.

In the second inning the Dodgers extended their lead to 3-0 after Joc Pederson clobbered a fastball over the center field fence. The Rays battled back in the bottom of the third.

Kevin Kiermaier singled to the pitcher’s mound to start off the inning followed by a Yandy Diaz triple to right field. The red-hot Randy Arozarena poked a ground ball through the left side to come within one, but that’s the closest the Rays would get.

In the top of the fifth inning Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy timed up a 99-mph fastball homering to right center. Neither team would score the rest of the night.

Clayton Kershaw, the starter for the Dodgers, earned the win after pitching 5.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Dodger closer Blake Treinen picked up the save in the ninth striking out two batters.

Rays starter Glasnow earned a loss after pitching five innings giving up four runs on six hits and three walks. Glasnow ended his appearance with seven strikeouts that night.

The next game will be played on Tuesday. The winning pitcher of game two Blake Snell will start for the Rays. Snell is 2-2 in the postseason with 3.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

While a full fledged bullpen game is possible, rookie Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers on Tuesday. Gonsolin is 0-2 in the postseason with a 9.39 ERA and nine strikeouts.