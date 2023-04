You made me feel dirty.

Like the body I held my whole life was not mine.

Like my power and grit were not comparable to yours.

Like I was not worthy of more than you.

But you are just dirt.

One speckle of sand and stone in my story.

No more important than the trillion other grains that created my soil.

The soil I’ve used to strengthen my roots.

The soil I’ve used to stretch my stems.

The soil I’ve used to spread my flowers.

You made me feel dirty,

but you are just dirt.