Desserts that are the bee’s knees

A review of Applebee’s most popular desserts

I am a dessert fanatic, a sweets connoisseur, and a lover of all things baked. This love means I have tried many desserts around town, and I have yet to find one better than the Sizzlin’ Butter Pecan Blondie from Applebee’s.

Applebee’s may not be the classiest restaurant, but it is definitely one of my favorites and probably one of my most frequented stops, which is usually after 9pm for their half apps. I have not explored much of the menu beyond the appetizers and dessert section, and I probably never will.

They may not have the fanciest food or even the most flavorful but I’ve never left hungry or unsatisfied.

I have tried three different desserts from Applebee’s, the Sizzlin’ Butter Pecan Blondie, the Blue Ribbon Brownie and the Triple Chocolate Meltdown, and I will be reviewing them all.

The Sizzlin’ Butter Pecan Blondie is $6.49 and, as you can tell, I dove into this as soon as the waiter set down the plate.

First up, my favorite, the Sizzlin’ Butter Pecan Blondie. One of my favorite aspects of a good dessert is the texture and temperature variations. I love that this blondie comes served on a hot skillet with a big scoop of freezing cold ice cream.

This bar also features crunchy candied pecans and a sweet cream poured on top. The combination of the bar, pecans, the ice cream, and the sweet cream, all on a hot skillet, create a beautiful sweet bite.

I am a huge chocolate lover and I typically gravitate towards brownies or chocolate chip cookies, so me choosing this blondie as my favorite over two chocolate desserts says a lot.

My second favorite dessert is the Blue Ribbon Brownie, this is a perfect dessert to share as it comes divided up nicely with the large brownie cut in half and two scoops of ice cream. I hate sharing food that can’t be divided nicely and if you are like me this is a good option to split with your roommates, or unlike me, share on a date night.

The brownie is extremely fudgey and is served warm, not quite to the level of the blondie though. It contains nuts and is topped with fudge alongside the ice cream.

The fact this is placed second may be due to the fact that it is a very common dessert and the flavors are easily replicated at home. I order this from time to time to switch it up but the blondie will always have my heart.

My final and last place dessert goes to the Triple Chocolate Meltdown. While many would argue that this is the best dessert or most popular, I would guess they probably haven’t tried the blondie.

The only reason I have this below the brownie is because it is a chocolate cake, meaning it is a lot dryer than a brownie, and I prefer a fudgier dessert.

This dessert is served warm and filled with fudge alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream. In terms of taste, this dessert is pretty mediocre and I do not plan on ordering in the future, at least not as long as the other two options are available. Do not get me wrong, it is good, as most desserts are, however it’s nothing special.