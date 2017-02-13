Dealin’ With a Trolling Roommate

Living with a roommate can be trying when you have a long term significant other, especially like it was for me last year living in the dorms. My girlfriend and I, well, we hang out a lot and occasionally she would spend the night due to the weather or just plain passing out on my floor. Ultimately by the end of the year, I learned to combat my roomates antics and counter them with my own.

Step 1

Open clear lines of communication, it is your greatest ally. Gamers, such as my roommate, like to troll people and make things awkward. There’s many, very awkward, situations that can be easily avoided with proper communication, but these roommates do not care for that.

If you think you won’t feel awkward about something you haven’t experienced, you’re probably wrong. You need to make sure you communicate as much as possible and make it as clear as possible to not interfere with business. Take the initiative because they won’t.

Say one day you text your roommate while they’re at class saying you and your significant other would like to have the room alone for an hour or so but then their phone dies. As an android user, it is a significant qualm. You cannot know with 100 percent certainty your roommate has seen the text messaged.

You’ve never been more thankful for lofts, as something controllable has now become extremely awkward. It would be even more awkward if this interaction occurred at eye level. “Wh-whoa, you guys are naked aren’t you,” he asks as he takes a long pause before exiting the room. Instinct commands we act as though we’re doing literally anything else.

Typical roommates camp out in a friend’s room down the hall or head to Res for a nice cup of joe. Others, such as my roommate, decide they have a perfect opportunity to troll.

He knew things were going down, initially he stepped out of the room right away. He then proceeded to take his time and allocated about 10 seconds to the matter before coming back in to, very slowly, grab his shower stuff and make wholesome conversation. After finishing complaining about his engineering homework, he proceeds to leave the room again.

He claims he “forgot” his towel.

Step 2

Go on the defensive, barricade the door if you have to. Sometimes your troll roommate, with encouragement from his friends, will find it funny to purposefully interrupt private times. It is bothersome at first, damn near homicidal by the fifth. Not only does it take away intimate moments, it creates a real void for trust in your roommate and makes you not enjoy being near them.

The best way to prevent your roommate from entering your room is to take their keys, lock them out and then put enough bookshelves in the way of the door they couldn’t get in. Just be wary of fire hazards … and RAs.

Ultimately, remember it is their room, too. They do have a right to restrict your hanky panky, and compromise is key.

Step 3

Learn to do awkward things comfortably. Learning to make out and not care that your roommate is in the room has its perks, but sometimes it is better to not do that. Especially when your roommate tries to take selfies with the action happening. Your roommate needs to learn if they want to be present they may need to learn to third wheel and deal with your cute jokes and intense cuddling.

Moral of the story

Take the defensive, share your problems when there’s nothing you can do to change it yourself. Have good laughs and good discussions with your roommate, too. Remember you can’t spell “roommate” without an “m” and an “e.” At the end of the day, remember you need to have a good relationship until at least the end of the year, unless they do something that is really, REALLY, rude and embarrassing.