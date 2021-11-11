Dalvin Cook maintains innocence in midst of assault allegations

The Vikings running back expects to play Sunday after lawsuit was filed against him on Tuesday

Photo Courtesy | Playitusa

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings are set to play the Chargers on Sunday.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook finds himself in the midst of a legal battle after reports came out about an altercation between Cook and his ex-girlfriend a year ago.

On Tuesday, Cook’s ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble, filed a lawsuit against Cook claiming Cook physically abused her in the altercation at Cook’s home last year giving her a concussion, and scarring and bruising her face.

The lawsuit says Cook, among other things, “Grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open.”

In Instagram messages the following day, Cook sent Trimble a message saying, “I know what I did can’t be rewind but I just want you to know I’m sorry I love you so much despite you thinking I don’t or never did but I do. Whatever you need I’m here for you! And if you wanna go to the police I’ll respect that I’ll take my punishment for what I did!”

Trimble responded by sending pictures of her face to Cook, and saying she probably won’t be going to see her family for Thanksgiving.

Cook then responded saying, “And I’m sorry for that! But the situation just got out of hand from the jump. Can you come back to me?”

Cook’s legal team responded to Trimble’s allegations claiming Trimble broke into Cook’s home and assaulted Cook and two of Cook’s houseguests.

Cook’s attorney released a statement in response to the report and statements made by Trimble to the Star Tribune saying, “We are confident a full disclosure of the facts will show Mr. Cook did nothing wrong and any injury Sgt. Trimble may have sustained that evening was the result of Sgt. Trimble’s own unlawful conduct.”

In his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Cook maintained his innocence saying, “I just want everybody to know I’m the victim in this situation and the truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time.”

Right now the Vikings have not released a statement regarding the situation with Cook, and Cook said he still expects to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. As the days and weeks to follow, we will see what more information comes to light regarding the altercation between Cook and Trimble.