Cramer and other U.S. Senators introduce bipartisan bill to help families with diaper needs

The bill would assist low-income and middle- class families with affording diapers

The End Diaper Need Act was introduced by U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer, Tammy Duckworth and Bob Casey. According to a press release, this bill would help families struggling with affording diapers and ensure the health and well-being of those who rely on diapers including infants, toddlers, “medically complex children,” low-income adults and adults with disabilities.

While diapers aren’t considered reimbursable for some health spending accounts currently, the bill would change that.

The End Diaper Need Act will take three approaches. The bill would appropriate $200 million towards diapers and diaper supplies every year between 2022 and 2025. The bill would allow 200 medically necessary diapers to be provided per month for “medically complex children” through Medicaid. Lastly, the bill would make medically necessary diapers and diapering qualified medical expenses so families will be able to use their health spending accounts to pay for them.

“Struggling families and childcare centers are often forced to delay changing a baby or toddler’s diaper within an appropriate amount of time, despite the numerous health problems this can cause,” Cramer said in a press release. “It would help get low-income families and vulnerable children the help they need.”

According to the National Diaper Network, a third of American families struggle to afford diapers while five million babies and toddlers live in poor or low-income households. This comes as the pandemic is causing further financial burdens.

“In the middle of a global public health crisis—with so many families struggling to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads—the last thing parents should have to worry about is being able to buy diapers that are essential to the health and well-being of their children,” Duckworth told the HuffPost.

Senators Cramer, Duckworth and Casey are joined on this bill by Senators Dick Durbin, Kristen Gillibrand and Tina Smith. The End Diaper Need Act is currently awaiting approval.