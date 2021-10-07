Could say, should say

The benefits of learning what we don’t know from those we might disagree with

Patrick Ullmer | Photo Courtesy | Sometimes our opinions can be destructive, but that’s why we have to learn from them.

I could say that writing for the Spectrum has been nothing but a great experience of smooth sailing and conformity of opinions, but that would be a lie.

I should and will say that it has been a bumpy and disagreeable ride for everyone reading and contributing to this newspaper which I have been apart. I guess it was also a bit bumpy on my end, I could certainly argue that.

Despite this, in the two years in which I have written for the Spectrum, I have learned from my many mistakes (most of which are published for your reading pleasure or torment). What I have realized is how much more I have yet to learn in writing and communicating.

The editor is the most important factor in any and every newspaper, not the writer. The editor reads and rereads whatever you send, polishes it up, determines whether or not your ideas are palatable for the intended audience and gives you feedback on the strengths and weaknesses of the piece in mind. Needless to say, I have submitted some rather rash, reactionary and disgusting work — the last opinion is my own, nobody else’s.

Writing anything is like putting something in a time-capsule; it all is determined by how it ages. What you think and post in the moment may or may not be a proper representation of your entire being — but it is often seen that way. You, the author, may not know this but your editor does.

If your work receives some hefty constructive criticism, or better, is not published at all, this is not because they despise what you have to say, but because they know others will be less gracious towards you.

I did not know this until much later. I myself was like a reactionary article, with tunnel-vision, less experience and no shortage of nerve. I still am that way, but am now capable of learning from mistakes. Also, having your mistakes published publicly and posted online can be quite the incentive to mature faster.

I have lived a very safe and somewhat privileged life, growing up not always seeing the point of view of others. I may disagree a fair amount of what is submitted, posted, debated and what-not in any press, but I have learned to respect those opinions nonetheless. I learned this from my editors and staff at the Spectrum.

There are two ways to go about writing for a publishing company whose views you may or may not disagree with: you can write what you think and pretend yourself to be superior, or you can write what you know and reveal yourself to be humbled. Either way, you will give some readers that impression of superior or humility, and vice versa.

Your words can be weapons or tools. They can be monstrous and evoke monstrous opinions towards you, or they can be defensive and taken as offensive. Words can also be divisive with someone uncertain how or what to think of them.

That being said, I know I am honored to be involved with a publishing group that may disagree, agree, feel ridiculed, diminished, uplifted or amused and still respect my work enough to publish it, knowing it will reach some sort of audience.

I could say that I deserve this honor, but that would be a lie. I should and will say that I do not deserve this. That said, I feel I own an apology to everyone reading this.

I do not apologize for the person I am or have made myself to be, as neither should you. I do however apologize for the times in which I projected opinions of the person I am and made you feel any fraction less the person you are.

The most I have ever learned was from people who I fundamentally disagreed with, and for that, I respect them for the dual respect they have shown me.

Hopefully someday I can make others feel as important as they have made me feel, because, despite our differences, we can see eye-to-eye on what is most important within life: equality and respect.