Continue supporting local businesses at the upcoming Fargo Junk Market

Over two days, nearly 70 vendors will be selling various “junk” and other collectibles

For those looking for new, vintage clothing and other items, as well as to support their local businesses at the same time, look no further than the upcoming Fargo Junk Market. Taking place on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25; the Junk Market aims to get people outside and support our small businesses so they continue to thrive.

Beginning in 2012, Eco Chic Home set out to offer the Fargo-Moorhead area a seasonal vendor show that brought a spotlight to a plethora of lesser-known vendors from across the region. Not only does it give them a chance to spread their name and product with many that are unknowing of their work, it also gives locals a chance to expand their style with a wide variety of costly, in-style fashion products and other items.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic certainly set the annual event back last year, ABEEJUNK is looking to push the tradition to new heights as we hopefully see the light at the end of the tunnel soon.

With restrictions set in place last year as well as an overall public fear, Fargo Junk Market is looking to make up for last year with a glorious return in full force for one of the best years yet.

The event will be taking place at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds under the Schollander Pavilion. At the Pavilion, expect to see a wide variety of the region’s best handmade jewelry, clothing, antiques and other handmade items. Both vintage and modern, expect to see a range of styles from over 60 vendors attending.

The cost of admission is $5, with kids ages 10 and under allowed in free of charge. For the low rate, it’s a great event to attend with friends, family and anyone else interested in supporting our local community.

The Fargo Junk Market will be open to the public between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, as well as 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.