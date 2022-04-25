Top Five Things that are Bothering me

My gripes, and general complaints about life

It is impossible to go through life without someone or something bothering you. I find myself to be somewhat irked by just about everything that happens near or around me. I would do well to get a little more content with these things around me instead of being a complainer. However, my perosnal journey to get over myself is not goint to be the topic of this article. This is a list of the top five things that are getting under my skin.

1. Trump being in the news

Trump giving a speech. Photo Credit | Michael Vadon

When I tell y’all, I am so sick and tired of hearing about this man. He’s not even our president anymore, it has been less than two years since Biden took office and I am still seeing this man’s name in the news. It’s “big lie this,” “rally” that. I am over it. I would like to have an actual Republican candidate that hasn’t lost their mind, and I am sure Democrats would enjoy having a normal candidate.

I know some of the headlines are keeping us up to date with his court proceedings and keeping him accountable for his suspicious actions and all that. But I personally don’t need to be up to date with all that. I already know he’s not the best person. I figured this out in 2016 when I saw the infamous “grab them by the….” I am sure you know the one.

I am tired of seeing his name; I don’t care to be updated any further.

2. Social media

A few weekends ago, I was in Minneapolis for a concert, and I stopped by the Apple store before coming back home to see if they could fix my phone camera, which I broke. Long story short, I left with a brand new phone for 70 bucks and the cost of not waiting to back up my phone.

I have yet to sign into any other social media platforms besides Snapchat and Pinterest. I gotta tell you; it’s been liberating. Not having my phone go off every minute with some notification or other has been so much more relaxing. I am not signed in to Instagram, Twitter or TikTok, for that matter, on any of my devices currently, and I have never felt better.

I didn’t realize how much of a time thief these platforms were until I didn’t have them anymore. Even though I feel socially obligated to make an Instagram post about the concert I went to and the prom I just attended, I can’t bring myself to log back in.

I genuinely feel like my mental health has improved.

3. Corporate America

Granted, this is a topic that has always bothered me, and I do think corporate greed will, in fact, be the end of us all. It has become more apparent each passing day how they have taken advantage of the rising prices and worsened the country’s inflation issue.

Arizona Sweet Tea on a grocery store shelf. Photo Credit | Like_The_Grand_Canyon

I’ll use Arizona sweet tea as an example. Even with the rising costs of goods, Arizona sweet tea announced that they would not be raising prices on the $0.99 cans of sweet tea sold in stores across America. The company’s co-founder, Don Vultaggio, said, “Everything (people are) buying today there’s a price increase on. We’re trying to hold the ground and hold for a consumer who is pinched on all fronts.”

To accomplish this, they simply have smarter business practices. They ship out their goods at night since the roads are emptier, and currently, with the price of aluminum that they use on their cans. So, boys and girls, what have we learned?

There is a great deal of business out there that could be, instead of raising prices, adjusting their business models to help with inflation. Instead, they keep their profit margins massive, stealing the money off of poor folk like ourselves to keep billions in their pocket.

So, stop buying other drinks. Only be buying Arizona sweet tea; I highly recommend their green tea with ginseng and honey.

4. Home showings

Right now, my parents are selling their home. That means we have to put it on the market, and our house has to look like no one lives here 24/7. This is a problem; you see, because people do live here. Four of us do, in fact, live in this house. Three of them are currently attending school.

And at all times, our home has to look and smell spotless. And what’s worse is people don’t necessarily have to tell you when they would like to come to see your home. As I type this article, they could come to knock on my door, and I would have to get up and leave and go somewhere else to work.

Worse still, our home can’t ever be dirty, beds must always be made, laundry put away, no dishes in the sink and no cooking; Heaven forbid someone come into your house and smell that people eat there.

Granted, none of these things are particularly back-breaking work. But trying to make your house look like no one lives there is bothering me.

5. Finals week

Last but not least, finals week is around the corner. I have papers to write, presentations to give and tests to take. To say I am not looking forward to it is the understatement of the year (thus far).

On top of selling the house, finding my own place and working, I just don’t have the extra motivation to also be worrying about all these stupid tests. I don’t even have the energy to be anxious about it.

I have so many papers to write. And I know that I know the content, but they don’t know that I know the content. I don’t even feel like any of my final projects/exams will be particularly time-consuming or difficult. I just have absolutely no desire to do them.

Of course, the longer I put off the project, the closer the deadline becomes. I have to wait until my anxiety overcomes my procrastination and finally pushes me to make some progress on my upcoming deadlines.

Needless to say, the end of the school year is gloriously near, and I can’t wait to cross the finish line and begin completing some classes.

Conclusion

I know none of these things particularly matter in the grand scheme of things. There are much larger problems in the world than these low-priority issues, and if I am going to be completely honest, these things only bother me the way a small splinter does. It doesn’t even reach the level of bother that stubbing my toe does.

This week, this is what’s on my mind, and I hope you are able to identify with at least one of these topics.