Come out and join the fun with the Sanford Fargo Marathon

While many may assume that the Sanford Fargo Marathon is simply a marathon and just that; they couldn’t be further from wrong in this case.

The week-long celebration takes place from Saturday, Sept. 18-25 and offers something for everyone while also highlighting some of the best parts of our great, local community.

While the first Fargo Marathon began as a small race in 2005, the event has grown immensely over the last 16 years and has become the largest marathon event in North Dakota. Furthermore, it’s one of the few marathons in close proximity that’s used as a Boston qualifier event.

The Fargo Marathon has a wide range of events that vary on the ability level of runner. These include the iconic and adorable FurGo Dog Run on Tuesday, Sept. 21, Sanford Children’s Youth Run on Thursday, Sept. 23 as well as the Sanford Health Friday Night 5K on Friday, Sept. 24.

The week’s events wrap up on Saturday, Sept. 25 with the Sanford Health 10K, Half Marathon and Full Marathon, all of which begin and end in the Fargodome.

While the race may begin and end near campus, the course explores the heart of the city in beloved Downtown Fargo with plenty of space for fans to cheer them along the way. When runners complete the race back inside the Fargodome, they’ll be welcomed with a Jumbotron and thousands of screaming fans to push them to the finish line.

For those in a giving spirit, the event requires volunteers to operate efficiently throughout the marathon day and week. While some may be unavailable during the event times, Fargo Marathon Inc. is also asking for charity donations, with 100% of net proceeds going to its “Shoes For Kids Campaign” for children in need that are unable to afford their own shoes.

Along the course, there will be over 50 bands and DJ’s to keep the runners and crowd energetic throughout the day. Whether the runner or cheering attendee is near campus or downtown, there’s an electric atmosphere like no other as we near the bittersweet end of Fargo’s summer season.

After supporting the runners, both professional and casual, be sure to check out the Sanford Fargo Marathon After-Party taking place across the street at Buffalo Wild Wings for food and drinks.

As NDSU students face going a week without Bison football and tailgating, there are plenty of reasons to come out and support local runners on a stress-free Saturday with a perfect weather forecast ahead.