Code Green Locks Down Leathernecks

Playing outdoors for the first time this season, North Dakota State picked up a resounding conference triumph over Western Illinois this past Saturday. Five turnovers turned into 17 points for the Bison (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley), who were led by a stout defensive effort en route to victory.

Neither squad posted a particularly impressive first half offensively. NDSU squandered excellent field position on each of their first two possessions. Starting at their own 44-yard line, the Bison managed only 20 yards on their first drive, forcing a punt. The Bison took control at midfield on their next drive, but had to settle for a field goal seven plays later.

Fortunately, while the Bison left points on the field, WIU sputtered. The Leathernecks went three-and-out on each of their first three drives. All the while, quarterback Sean McGuire struggled mightily, missing the mark on his first six attempts.

McGuire — and by extension the Leathernecks’ offense — finally found a rhythm. On an eight-play scoring drive, the senior connected on six passes for 68 yards. Wide receiver Isaiah LeSure skied in the corner of the end zone to cap the drive and give WIU a 7-3 lead.

Leaning on the ground game, the Bison were able to counter on the ensuing possession. Easton Stick scampered for 20 yards, and Lance Dunn struck pay dirt from a yard out on the following play.

The drive eventually proved to be the final action of the night for running back Bruce Anderson. The Ruskin, Florida product limped off the field under his own power, but did not return to the contest.

As the NDSU offense came alive, their defense flexed its muscle. Midway through the second quarter, Marquise Bridges came off the edge unblocked and delivered a strip sack on McGuire. Dan Marlette scooped the loose ball and raced 38 yards for six.

Not to be undone, the Western Illinois defensive front gave Stick and the Bison offensive line fits throughout the first half. Quentin Moon, Khalen Saunders and Pete Swensen were disruptive forces along the front seven, clamping Stick. Stick was sacked four times in the first half alone, which matched the total number of sacks the Bison had allowed entering the game.

Both Moon and Saunders tallied double-digit tackles in the contest with 11 apiece. Saunders added two sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble as well.

With the opening possession of the second half, the Bison tacked on another touchdown to their lead. Stick lofted a pass into the hands of his favorite receiver Darrius Shepherd for a 22-yard scoring strike.

As has been the case so often, the Bison built an insurmountable lead and left the rest to their defense. On three straight drives, James Hendricks, Michael Tutsie and Jabril Cox picked off McGuire, ultimately leading to his substitution. Cam Pedersen kicked a field goal following Hendricks’s interception. One play after Cox’s pick, Ty Brooks burst through a gaping hole to score his first touchdown of the season.

McGuire was ultimately replaced by Connor Sampson, but it didn’t put a stop to the Leathernecks’ turnover woes. At the goal line, Hendricks snagged his second interception of the night, making it four WIU drives in a row ending on a pick.

Holden Hotchkiss salted off the final 89 seconds of the 34-7 victory.

Redshirt freshman Spencer Waege enjoyed a career day, posting four solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Levi Jordheim and Josh Hayes led the Bison in tackles with seven and six, respectively.

While NDSU emerged victorious, some areas will need improvement heading in to next Saturday’s clash with No. 12 Illinois State.

The Bison converted only six of 15 third down attempts, leading to seven punts. Additionally, NDSU was beaten at the point of attack in the first half.

LeSure was the lone bright spot for WIU throughout the contest. He badly exposed the Bison secondary, catching 12 passes for 170 yards. LeSure was consistently able to find open space and fight through tackles.

Punter Garret Wegner continued his breakout season, averaging 40.4 yards per punt and downing three inside the 20-yard line. While NDSU’s special teams renaissance continues, they did allow Leathernecks’ returner Steve McShane to break off a 55-yard kick return.

Frustratingly, even Brooks’ touchdown came with a blight; the young tailback was tagged for unsportsmanlike conduct celebrating his score.

NDSU will flip the script and host the Redbirds (5-1, 2-1 MVFC) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 in the Fargodome.