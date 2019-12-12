Clay County nurses of World War I

Locals during wartime

FLICKR | PHOTO COURTESY

WWI nurses in a British Hospital (identities unknown).



Join the Hjemkomst Center for a presentation on the “Clay County nurses of WW1,” who went abroad to “serve on the front line” and assist in the fight. This is an event that fits into the Hjemkomst Center’s ongoing exhibition of “War, Flu, & Fear: World War I and Clay County.”

Not only was the “Great War” going on, but a global flu pandemic swept through the country, including the Midwest. This exhibition aims to tell the story of locals who resided in Clay County at the time of WWI and how they had to adapt to the impossible odds of serving their country whilst also dealing with the hardships of a sweeping pathogen and “political repression.”

This event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center. The event is free to attend and will give a glimpse of what life was like 100 years ago.