Challenges of this semester at NDSU

Campus life has looked different this school year during the pandemic.

Students share their thoughts on the Hyflex mode of learning used this school year

The North Dakota State University semester is ending on Friday, May 14. With the end of this semester, students are looking to the summer and fall semesters coming in the future. Changes at NDSU will be coming for students and campus may look different in the coming months. The Hyflex learning system, which was set in place during this semester, presented challenges and benefits to students on campus.

The Hyflex learning style is a system in which students are able to combine online learning and face-to-face learning. This looks different depending on the classes a student may take, or what their major may be. NDSU announced that the Hyflex education style is “a powerful tool during the pandemic as it allows for synchronous live participation in both modes, and students will be able to choose how to participate.”

However, this education model did present challenges to both students, staff and faculty at NDSU. Technological problems occurred with online learning as well as difficulty communicating between the staff and students. Creativity was necessary to get through this semester and cope with the struggles of the pandemic.

Samantha Reilly, a sophomore at NDSU, said that through Hyflex education “I kind of know the material, but not to the extent that I would’ve if I was in person.” Through online learning, students found it easier to get distracted in class. They also found less motivation for schoolwork when doing online classes.

Many virtual events were held on campus to help students participate in activities in a safe way. Some of these virtual events included games nights, grocery bag bingo, showcases and many more. This helped students be included on campus in a safe and inclusive way.

This Hyflex education model was difficult; however, it did allow for some student benefits. This system allowed for more flexibility and options for students. Emily Devalk, a sophomore at NDSU, said “It made things easier like going home for the weekend.” With Hyflex learning, students were able to learn from anywhere, making it easier to spend time with family and friends.

Transitioning back to in-person classes may be difficult for students who were accustomed to online learning. “Going back to ‘normal’ will be an adjustment just like the adjustment to online was,” Devalk said. Though the transition may be difficult, students are ready to be back on campus in the future.

“Even though we didn’t get what normally is considered a college experience, I felt like I was still able to meet some really great people and have fun this semester,” said Reilly.