Can you keep up with the Kardashians?

The real, funny and successful family

“Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister’s going to jail,” are the wise words of Kris Jenner. I love that woman, but most of all, I love the whole Kardashian clan. Kris, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kendall are my favorite people to watch when it comes to reality TV.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has been on air since 2007, and a lot of success, drama and fun has happened within the Kardashian family.

Robert Kardashian is what started the Kardashian family’s popularity. Robert, the Kardashian’s father, defended OJ Simpson in his murder trial. The kids referred to OJ as an uncle, says Screen Rant. Little did the family know that this trial was one of the most watched live events on TV.

From there, the Kardashian girls were modeling, and Kourtney, Kim and Khloe ran their boutique, DASH. And then there was Kris, the mom-ager who had the idea to bring cameras into her home to show what her crazy family was up to. The idea was brought up to Ryan Seacrest and he loved the idea. This was just the start of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Before I go into what all of the Kardashian women are up to, I want to remind you that their family is not all bad. All of the Kardashian women have been successful by working hard and by being Robert Kardashian’s daughters. I believe that there will always be things that celebrities do and say that are going to make someone mad, but what makes the Kardashian women so good, is that they don’t care what other people think.

By watching “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, I have realized that the Kardashian women are not all bad; they are caring, kind, mostly real and funny people. These women are always looking out for one another, are supportive and are always there as a shoulder to cry on. The Kardashian women are people too, you know.

In the past 13 years of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the family’s popularity grew, as did their family. Kourtney, the oldest of the Kardashian children has three children Mason Dash Disick, Reign Aston Disick and Penelope Scotland Disick.

Kim, the second oldest has North West, Psalm West, Chicago West and Saint West. Kylie has one child as of right now and has the cutest name, Stormi Webster. Khloe Kardashian has one daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian. With all these Kardashian kiddos, the group seems to get more attention than ever.

The Kardashian women like to prioritize time with their children, but they also prioritize their businesses.

Kourtney made her money from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” as well as her wellness brand, Poosh, makeup collaborations with Kylie and of course, Instagram endorsements. According to nickiswift.com and People, Kourtney was asked how she felt about Kylie being one of the youngest self-made billionaires, and she responded with, “Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like, ‘When is it enough?’ And that’s a thing I always think to myself, ‘When is it enough?’ Because I don’t like missing out on certain things like doing my kids’ homework.”

By watching “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Kourtney has always seemed to be the one to put her children first, business second. Kourtney’s focus is her children and that is what makes her one of my favorites of the Kardashian clan.

The second oldest child, Kim Kardashian is a billionaire who makes her money from her shapewear brand Skims, and her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty. To me, Kim has always been about the hustle, and being the next best at everything in the business. I think that Kim loves her kids a lot, but she also puts a lot more focus on her businesses than Kourtney does.

To me, Kim seems like the one who stands out from the bunch. I remember watching one of the episodes and they were on vacation and Kim starts crying because she lost her earring in the ocean, and Kourtney responds by saying something along the lines of, “Kim, there are starving people and children in this world.”

And then there was Khloe. I will always love Khloe and her kind, strong heart. Khloe has been through a lot but she always survives and conquers through it. Khloe has her denim line, Good American, which has gotten quite popular. I’m always rooting for you, Khloe.

Okay all I can say is that Kylie Jenner is a queen. Kylie has become quite rich in recent years. According to Insider, Kylie Cosmetics is valued at 1.2 billion dollars. In 2019, Kylie sold 51% of the company to Coty for $600 million. Kylie will always be a talented queen in my heart.

Kendall Jenner made her way to fame and richness by modeling. I remember watching “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and Kendall would always be out of town doing her own thing. I love that Kendall moved away from the group to focus on modeling.

And finally, is Kris, an absolute angel. Kris gained her way to fame by being an executive producer of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Kim also helps her kids and calls herself the mom-ager, in which she gets a portion of her kids’ earnings when she negotiates their deals, says Harper’s Bazaar.

If you aren’t a crazy Kardashian fan like me, you probably just learned a lot about who the Kardashian women are and how they made their way to fame. My favorite reminder of the Kardashian family is on their show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. It is such a dramatic and fun reality TV show that I would totally recommend watching. Even my dad and I used to watch the show together.

Although the Kardashians are a crazy bunch, I will always love them and aspire for their success. The Kardashian women are so strong, kind and of course — dramatic. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will always be in my heart, and I will always replay episodes to have a laugh.

I would highly recommend trying to keep up with the Kardashians. They are quite a bunch.