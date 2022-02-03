Resources that the university police provide for students

Every student that is on campus has seen police cars driving around campus. The North Dakota State University police are specifically responsible for the safety of students and faculty on campus. Chief of University Police, Bill Vandel, also hopes that the on-campus police force can be an approachable resource for the NDSU community.

The University police are always available everyday and time of the week. There are 15 licensed peace officers, one part time officer and two public safety officers designated to NDSU and its campus.

The University Police have a variety of online resources to make sure that students get home safely. The Pathlight serves this purpose as it tracks students to a specific location until the student gets to the marked location. If the student does not respond in a timely manner, the campus police will check on the student. If a student is nervous about walking, the University Police suggest that they should use this app to ensure the safety of the students.

Students are always able to stop at the NDSU University Police and Safety Office located on campus. University Police Chief Bill Vandal has worked at the NDSU University Police and Safety Office for nearly 27 years. “Students can stop in 24 hours a day anytime of the day, and stop at that call center and can have an officer come visit with them,” Vandal said.

The blue emergency lights around campus are connected to the University Police as well. When the red button is pressed, it will immediately call the campus police and turn into a speaker. A campus police officer will immediately be sent over to assess the situation.

The campus police and two public safety officers do building checks on over 100 buildings on campus. Through this process, they have been able to get to know and recognize the faculty, staff and students on campus. “It’s kind of nice to see that they’ve built that relationship down there, where they’re approachable and that people know that they will be there if needed,” said Vandal.

Vandal stated that the University Police are the equivalent of a school resource officer. He wants the campus police to be a partner of the NDSU community and for the officers to be an approachable resource for students. One of their main goals is just “to be here, to be visible,” said Vandal.

Many of the crimes and situations that the University Police deal with are vandalism and petty theft on campus. They also see a lot of alcohol or marijiana possession on campus with minors.

Students can make anonymous tips to the campus police through texting or email. “We get quite a few of those throughout the year,” said Vandal.

Many of the safety tips that the University Police give to students can last throughout their lives. “Safety is a lifetime thing,” whether you are going to the grocery store or the movie theater.

“We dont mind having that extra conversation or taking the time to help people find resources,” said Vandal.

For more information about the University Police click here