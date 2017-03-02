Calling the Herd: Design a New NDSU-UND Trophy

About a month ago, it was announced the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be leaving the Big Sky Conference and join the North Dakota State Bison in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and Summit League.

After talks with our newspaper counterpart at UND’s The Dakota Student, we decided on a new trophy. The old Nickel Trophy is prominent in displaying the Fighting Sioux logo, a logo in which UND no longer uses.

We decided it would be best to get our schools’ inputs in a new trophy.

Do you think you have what it takes to design the hottest, newest, football rivalry trophy for one of the oldest competitions in the nation?

Show us.

We’ve set up a little competition with UND.

Until 5 p.m. March 24, we will have an open period for anyone in BisoNation — students, staff, faculty, alumni, area residents, etc. — to submit and show off their work.

We’ll take sketches, drawings, computer renderings, models, whatever you got. Our UND counterparts will be doing the same at their school.

Feel free to submit your work to us by emailing sports@ndsuspectrum.com, or by leaving physical form submissions with the folks at The Spectrum office, located on the upper floor of the Memorial Union next to the art gallery.

Once preliminary entries have been submitted, a board comprised of The Spectrum editors will choose our top three entries to move into the next phase.

The second, and final, phase will be to bring the top entries of both schools together and have community members from both campuses vote for their favorite.

The winner will be chosen by the people, and we will officially recommend this to be the trophy for which the two programs will compete.

To kick off the campaign, here’s some ideas I came up with about a new trophy about a month ago when the announcement was first made.