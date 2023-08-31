Calling all Writers

My name is Abigail Faulkner and I am the editor of the opinion section. One of the things I love about writing for opinion is the freedom to choose whatever topic that is currently on my mind, whether the political sphere, in the media, or here on campus, and writing with that prompt. I also love getting to know my writers through there articles and seeing the ways that they tackle complex issues. Every day brings new inspiration for an opinion piece. If you have opinions (and we all do) then I know my section could be a great fit for you!