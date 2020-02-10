Bye-bye Betts…probably

Wikicommons | Photo Courtesy

It looks like Mookie is taking his talents to the West Coast

The blockbuster deal going down in the MLB is officially on hold.

Three team trades are always fun, and the Dodgers, Red Sox and Twins are trying to pull off a doozy. As of now, the final stages of mega-trade are still being sorted out, but the deal is done in theory.

Here’s who gets what in the trade:

Red Sox get: Brusdar Graterol, Alex Verdugo Dodgers get: Mookie Betts, David Price Twins get: Kenta Maeda

The issue with the trade lies with Graterol. The Red Sox put the deal on hold because they found some problems with the 21-year-old flamethrower’s medical review. Reports are coming out that Boston may ask Minnesota for another top-tier prospect in addition to Graterol, but the Twins haven’t budged.

Assuming the trade does get through, this is a big shakeup for the game of baseball.

Mookie Betts is two years removed from winning an MVP and is universally seen as one of the best players in all of baseball. Surly this trade will sting for Red Sox fans who saw Betts (and Price) win a World Series with the Red Sox just two seasons ago.

The trade is being seen as a huge salary dump for the Red Sox. It perhaps marks the beginning of a fresh start after the fall-out with manager Alex Cora was fired for the sign-stealing scandal.

The Dodgers added an elite bat to what was already an elite lineup. After being the MLB runner-up in 2017-18, and getting bounced by the eventual champion Washington Nationals last season, the Dodgers are all in the try an end their 32 years of World Series drought.

In Price, Los Angeles is getting an experienced arm, but he comes with question marks. Price’s 2019 season was rocky and marred by injury, and it never seemed like he always enjoyed his stay in Boston. Regardless, Price has a chance to be a key part of the Dodger’s rotation behind Clayton Kershaw.

For the Twins, it is tough to see a talent like Graterol go. The young pitcher was called up late last season, and although he got knocked around a little bit, his talent was apparent. Graterol routinely hits triple-digits while pitching and had nowhere to go but up. The Twins envisioned Graterol as being on their key bullpen arms in the near and long-term future.

On the flips side, Minnesota did get a much-needed boost to their starting rotation. Maeda should slide into the number three spot of the rotation, and will make lives easier as Michael Pineda serves a 60-game suspension to start the season.

It’s impossible to predict how a trade will pan out (if this thing ever gets done) but seeing one of the game’s best players get traded is not something that happens every year. Betts may be just what the Dodgers need to get over the hump.

Editor’s note: Reports are now surfacing that the Twins may have dropped out of the trade completely. The Dodgers and Red Sox may still try and get a deal done, but Minnesota may end up keeping Graterol.